Brunswick Schools employee arrested, placed on administrative leave
A Brunswick school employee was placed on administrative leave after officials say she was arrested Friday morning.
A Brunswick school employee was placed on administrative leave after officials say she was arrested Friday morning.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards in the regular season.
Oprah-approved pj's, Hoka house shoes and an extendable Swiffer duster are just some of the finds we obsessed over last month.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Stock up on gifts like a Samsung smart TV for $1,000 off, a pair of Swarovski earrings for only $15 and an Xbox bundle that's the lowest price we've seen!
The Federal Reserve chairman offered a warning to investors who believe the Fed is finished raising rates and will soon pivot to cutting.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
The Warriors were already missing Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.
Bronny James is returning to the court at USC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.