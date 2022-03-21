Brunswick sheriff: 20 charged following drug task force operation in Cape Fear region

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram speaks at a news conference Monday, March 21, 2022, announcing a drug task force operation that ended with 20 people charged with various drug and firearm-related offenses.

BOLIVIA — Twenty people face federal charges for various drug and firearm offenses in eastern North Carolina following an investigation involving federal, state and local agencies.

At a news conference Monday, Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of North Carolina, said 18 of the 20 charged were from the Cape Fear area and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation was part of a continuing effort to end drug- and firearm-related crime.

"We are absolutely devoted to safeguarding our communities in southeastern North Carolina and, in particular, in the Cape Fear region," Easley said. "Targeting drug trafficking and illegal guns in eastern North Carolina is a top priority because keeping guns out of the hands of drug traffickers and felons is a key part of protecting public safety."

Easley said the operation was lead by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the sheriff's offices in New Hanover, Bladen and Duplin counties, and the police departments in Wilmington, Jacksonville and Goldsboro also assisted, he said.

Eighteen defendants together face a total of 52 federal drug charges, including distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine and other drugs. Nine defendants have prior felony convictions and are charged with unlawfully possessing firearms, and 11 together face 28 gun charges.

Authorities did not disclose whether any of the defendants were known to one another or working together.

"I hope that this operation sends a strong message to those who seek to conduct criminal activity within Brunswick County, especially those involved in violent crime and drug trafficking, that we're not gonna stop and we're gonna use every resource at our disposal to ensure that they're held accountable for their actions," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

During the operation, Easley said, law enforcement seized more than nine kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroine. More than 50 firearms were also seized.

Brian Mein, acting special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said authorities plan to study the guns that were seized.

"Obviously when we remove over 50 firearms from the street, that's a good thing — those are guns that can no longer be used in crimes and obviously the folks that are associated with those firearms are placed in jail," Mein said. "But what we want to do is continue to investigate those firearms, dig into them to find out where they came from and how they got into our community."

Mean said 18 of those charged have been arrested and are awaiting arraignment in Brunswick and the surrounding counties. Law enforcement are working to detain the remaining two defendants, he said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 20 in Cape Fear region charged with drug, firearm related offenses