Brunswick sheriff's office searching for Supply shooting person of interest

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Supply.

Police are asking for help finding Christopher Joseph Kelly, 30, who they have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Kelly is a white man with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 168 pounds. He also has several tattoos including on his neck and above his right eyebrow, the Facebook post said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 1900 block of Deer Vista Street in Supply. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no continued danger to the public, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-713-6071 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Supply shooting leads to death, person of interest wanted