New Brunswick shooting inside Comstock Avenue residence leaves woman injured

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 50-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after she was shot inside her residence on Comstock Avenue, New Brunswick Police Department Deputy Director Joseph Miller said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday city police responded to a residence on Comstock Street on reports of a shooting incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an adult male occupant inside the residence, received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation, and was treated at an area hospital. authorities said.

The name of the victim was not released.

The investigation is ongoing Saturday.

