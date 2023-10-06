New Brunswick teens arrested in February daytime shooting

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old from New Brunswick have been charged with shooting a 19-year-old man in the city earlier this year.

The suspects, whose names were not released because they were both under age 18 at the time of the alleged crime, are in custody and have been charged with acts of juvenile delinquency which if committed by an adult would be attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit attempted murder, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

New Brunswick police received a 911 call around 11:08 a.m. Feb. 25 about a shooting in the area of Joyce Kilmer Avenue and Delavan Street.

Arriving officers found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick in critical condition, where he was treated and later released, the prosecutor's office said.

After an investigation, warrants were issued for the suspects last week and both were processed and detained the same day. During a preliminary court hearing, it was determined they both will continue to be detained, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call New Brunswick Detective Alex Flores at 732-745-5217 ext. 6030 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

