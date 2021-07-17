Brunswick woman charged with spate of crimes after authorities seize more than $25K in drugs

Jul. 17—A Brunswick woman is in custody after a Friday morning raid that led to the seizure of more than $25,000 worth of drugs, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Stemming from an investigation into complaints of drug activity at the residence, authorities with the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group executed a search and seizure warrant in the 200 block of Wintergreen Lane in Brunswick around 9 a.m. Friday.

Wendannna Monique King, 29, was taken into custody and charged with a string of crimes, including using or possessing a magazine with a capacity of more than 10 rounds in commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute several controlled substances, drug trafficking and manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, among other charges.

The following items were found at the residence:

— 792 grams marijuana

— 220 grams marijuana wax

— 650 grams marijuana edibles

— 204 marijuana (THC) cartridges

— 135.5 grams Psilocybin Mushrooms

— 4.9 grams cocaine

— 62 pills (suspected oxycodone/ Fentanyl)

— $2,836.00 in US Currency

— 9mm Springfield Arms handgun with loaded magazine

— 9mm Sentry Arms 9mm handgun

In the basement, investigators reportedly discovered a room converted into a "cooking/manufacturing" lab for marijuana wax.

The investigation was led by Detective Tommy Jesson of the Brunswick Police Department.

"This investigation would not have been successful without the efforts of all of the supporting agencies," Lt. Sedat Caliskan, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigation Section commander, said in a prepared statement. "The Brunswick Police Department and HIDTA partners are committed to combating the illegal possession and distribution of illegal narcotics in Frederick County."

Anyone seeking to report information or tips related to the illegal use or distribution of drugs can call 301-600-7180. Tipsters can report anonymously at 301-600-1318 or through email at narcoticstaskforce@frederickcountymd.gov.