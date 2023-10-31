Brush Fire Breaks Out In Rancho Bernardo
Sarah Alegre reports on the fire. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/brush-fire-breaks-out-near-rancho-bernardo/
Sarah Alegre reports on the fire. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/brush-fire-breaks-out-near-rancho-bernardo/
Samsung's revenue and profit numbers are still much smaller than last year's, but they're better than previous quarters'.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
The chic minimalist glasses come in a set of four with matching reusable glass straws.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will delay the launch of its new software architecture yet again as it deals with a large round of layoffs. Just three years after VW created Cariad, and only six months after an executive shakeup, the unit has planned to cut 2,000 jobs, German publication Manager Magazin reported over the weekend. The layoffs will further delay the launch of VW's software architecture 1.2 by 16 to 18 months.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.
After a weekend of almost complete internet blackout, connectivity in Gaza has been partially restored. On Friday, internet monitoring firms and experts reported that access to the internet had significantly degraded in the Palestinian enclave. The local internet service NetStream “collapsed,” according to NetBlocks, a firm that tracks internet access across the world.
Tesla stock is poised to close below $200, hitting levels not seen since May despite a broader market rally and rebound in beaten-down tech.
Bungie has reportedly laid off an unknown number of staffers and delayed two games. The studio’s CEO, Pete Parsons, reportedly warned staffers they would be “hearing some news today” while announcing a team meeting.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
If you're as obsessed with neutral bedding as I am, this walnut-brown bamboo sheet set belongs in your cart. It's also cooling, making it perfect for hot sleepers.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs up to $4,100 less than in 2023. Minimum savings of $2,450; but incentives this month might be even better.
Due out in 2024, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer will take the German brand into the electric wagon segment for the first time.
Ferrari has issued a recall that applies to over 600 units of the SF90 to replace a turbocharger oil line that can leak and start a fire.