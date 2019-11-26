Brush fire near Santa Barbara threatens homes and triggers evacuations

Evacuations orders remain in effect Tuesday for a brush fire that started near the town of Goleta north of Santa Barbara, California, triggering evacuations and threatening homes.

As many as 6,300 people were forced to leave the area as the blaze grew to about 6 square miles with no containment Tuesday morning.

No structures had been destroyed and no injuries reported, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

About 600 firefighters had been assigned to the blaze called the Cave Fire.

The fire started late Monday afternoon in Los Padres National Forest and had grown to an estimated 4.9 square miles as of Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Gusty winds blew up fire activity as the blaze moved toward city limits.

By Tuesday morning, the winds died down and humidity increased to help with the fire fight. According to the National Weather Service, morning winds of 10 mph are expected to drop off in the afternoon Tuesday. Rain is expected to arrive at the Central Coast after midnight and before dawn.

The fire was mainly burning in the forest but evacuations were ordered north of Cathedral Oaks in Goleta in the foothills.

As the firefight worsened Tuesday, the county's director of emergency services declared a state of emergency.

The Cave Fire caused traffic nightmares in some areas as flames marched closer to city limits Monday night.

Residents trying to evacuate down San Marcos Road were blocked around 7 p.m. by cars clogging Cathedral Oaks as people tried to take pictures, California Highway Patrol reports showed. Because Highway 154 was closed, evacuees had to come down old San Marcos, officials said.

