Brush High School plans 5K to support principal with cancer

Oct. 15—Brush High School is planning a 5K race on Oct. 21, part of its efforts to support Principal Michael Fording and his family after he received a cancer diagnosis over the summer.

The district's inaugural "5K for Colon Cancer," also referred to on its webpage as the "Arcs Fight for Fording 5K," will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. It will start at the school's Korb Field, 4875 Glenlyn Road in Lyndhurst.

According to South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools, funds raised at the event will be split evenly between the 46-year-old's family and the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.

"SEL Schools intends to truly honor one of its family members in Mr. Fording, who has been confronted with the most serious circumstances, and to try to find a way to help support his family and the greater cause for cancer research and prevention in the long term," the district stated.

Fording's wife, Melissa, said that the family learned of the diagnosis of stage four colon cancer in June after he had originally visited the doctor's office for what he thought was an infection.

"Further testing revealed that he has a very rare mutation that Seidman Cancer Center hasn't seen in over two years," Melissa said. "The mutation is resistant to treatment, so the prognosis is much worse than we were initially told."

She added that her husband is undergoing "targeted treatment," with doctors hoping that it will give him 10 to 12 months.

"We were shocked by the diagnosis," she added. "It was totally unexpected. He was perfectly healthy and fine and just had a couple of weeks of just maybe a little stomach ache and fluctuating temperature."

The family initially kept the news private, though Melissa said that her husband "knew pretty quickly that that wasn't going to be an option."

She added that there "wasn't a dry eye in the room" when he shared the news with district staff.

The district has since shown support in various ways, including by providing the family with meals, placing a colon cancer ribbon on its football helmets and organizing a staff photo.

"They took a picture of the entire staff," Melissa said, adding, "The teacher who had presented him with the picture had said that in his, I think, 27 years in the district, they have never had all of the staff show up for a picture."

Michael's colleagues discussed the impact that he has had on South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools. He is currently in his second year with the district.

"Unforeseen circumstances have a way of bringing out the very finest in people's overall demeanor and disposition, and Mike Fording, despite the prognosis, is still coming to work looking to affirm our students, and in the process, has served as an inspiration for everyone in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools family," said district Superintendent Linda Reid.

"Our staff and students are rallying around Mr. Fording with this event, to demonstrate our support and to truly honor a well-respected educator, principal and family man," she added.

"Mike Fording is the most selfless man one can ever meet," said Brush Assistant Principal Jana Jenkins, who has known Fording for about 20 years.

Melissa Fording said that her husband has worked in education for more than two decades, serving in the Euclid and Garfield Heights districts before coming to Brush. Educators from those districts have also reached out to the family.

His family has appreciated the support.

"Everyone has been so supportive and loving, and it has been a very special feeling," said his daughter Amanda Fording.

"He has absolutely changed my life and had the biggest impact on me, and the feeling of knowing that he has done the same for others is so special and hard to even describe, how proud I feel knowing that he's affected other people in that way and has changed their lives for the better," she added.

Melissa said that her husband has also been supported by his family, including their four daughters.

"Truly the love he has for his family, his girls, and the love they have for him, that's literally what's pushing him," she said. "His job and his family is what's pushing him."

Registration for the 5K ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to the event webpage. Participation in the 5K costs $45, plus a $4.45 online registration fee.

The webpage also includes an option to donate to the race or sign up for a $20 "student virtual" event.

The district stated that the event will also include a raffle that will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m., as well as "a time for gathering and fellowship to honor Mike Fording and raise awareness regarding colon cancer." After the race, food, vendors and live entertainment will also be available.

To register or donate, people can visit runsignup.com, select "Find a Race" and search "Arcs Fight for Fording 5K."

"In all, the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools and the Charles F. Brush High School family intends to deeply honor Mike Fording, show him our love, compassion and support, and to ultimately help his family," it added in a statement. "Over the long-term, this event will become an annual activity, and we will affirm Mike's legacy of selflessness, learning, and leadership."