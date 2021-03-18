Through the brush: A migrant teen mom's journey across the U.S.-Mexico border

  • FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants in Penitas, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: Asylum seeking migrants in Penitas, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants in Penitas, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: Pregnant migrant woman is prepared for transport to hospital after crossing Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas
1 / 4

Through the brush: A migrant teen mom's journey across the U.S.-Mexico border

FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants in Penitas, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mimi Dwyer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mimi Dwyer

PENITAS, Texas (Reuters) - Mayra stepped from her hiding place in the dense brush on the banks of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico, as the sun came up on Wednesday morning. The 17-year-old migrant from Guatemala had her one-year-old son, Marvin, swaddled in a blanket on her back.

They had crossed the river hours earlier in the dark on small rafts with a group of about 70 migrants - mostly Guatemalan and Honduran women with young children and about 25 teenagers traveling alone. Mayra hoped that as a teen mother she would be allowed to stay in the United States.

The group is among thousands of migrants who have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks, creating a political and humanitarian challenge for the new Biden administration as it tries to house the arriving migrants in government facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week. As of Tuesday, about 9,200 unaccompanied children were in custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the government agency that houses migrant children.

Children's clothes, shoes, and plastic water jugs littered the ground of the private ranchland in Penitas, south Texas, where Mayra's group first made landfall after crossing the river, evidence of the migrants who had crossed in the days and weeks before them.

Now, the teens and parents set out on the final leg of their journey: walking to the U.S. border wall to wait for U.S. border patrol agents to take them into custody.

Mayra made her way down the dirt road in between cotton fields on the way to the tall, imposing rusted metal slats that make up the wall. Marvin grasped at her, exhausted and crying.

"I heard there was an opportunity to come," she said. "I heard on the news that mothers with their babies and minors could come."

When a neighbor offered to help pay for her journey, she felt she had no choice. Her father was dead and her mother's health was starting to fail. She was earning only $5 U.S. dollars per day sowing corn, sometimes taking side work washing clothes. Marvin's father had also disappeared. "He abandoned us," she said through tears. "We have nothing."

The group had spent the final night of their journey on the floor of an empty building on a farm near the river north of Reynosa, Mexico. "We slept like animals," one young mother said.

'NOW IT'S FINALLY REAL'

Word is spreading in Central America that minors and mothers of young children can enter the country, the migrants said, prompting them to take the weeks-long journey in buses, on foot, and in the back of trucks to arrive at the Rio Grande.

Biden says he wants to pursue a more humane immigration policy than the hardline policies of his predecessor, President Donald Trump. He has begun to allow in children who are not traveling with a parent or legal guardian, though he has left in place a Trump-era public health order that closed the border to the vast majority of asylum seekers.

Some families with young children have also been released in recent weeks into the United States in part because the local government of Tamaulipas across from southern Texas has refused to accept their return.

Still, Biden administration officials have urged migrants not to make the dangerous journey north, stressing that the border is not open and that most people crossing the border illegally will be deported.

Keiby, a 17-year-old Honduran, was the first among Mayra's group to arrive at the border wall. There was an open gate with no patrol agents in sight, so she walked through and sat down to rest. She had heard she could be sent to a shelter for a few weeks before rejoining her family in the United States.

She was eager to get to her mother, whom she had not seen for 14 years. "It's been all this time," she said. "Now it's finally real. Thank God."

Members of the U.S. military arrived in a truck soon afterward and offered water bottles to the migrants. A border patrol truck pulled up and agents stepped out. "I would say we're gonna need a bus," one agent said. "It looks like there's gonna be a lot of them."

More agents arrived, separating out the unaccompanied minors, mostly teenagers, from those traveling as families, asking each migrant their age and nationality.

"You sure you're a minor?" one asked a woman who said she was nearly 18. She looked older, he said, and it would be better for her to tell the truth now. She rummaged through her bag for a piece of paper that would prove her age.

Border patrol lined up the minors likely to be traveling without legal guardians against trucks and vans and sat the families up against the wall. They took down the children's information, handing them bags to place their belongings in and instructing them to remove their shoelaces.

At the end of the line of minors stood Mayra, consoling her young son with a blue toy car. Overwhelmed and in tears, she nursed Marvin and waited for border patrol agents to approach her.

"I hope they'll let me go to my sister," she said.

She has family in New York and is eager to start a life there, to provide for her child and send money back to her mother in Guatemala to buy the medicine she needs.

(Reporting by Mimi Dwyer, Editing by Ross Colvin and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

    A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official.

  • Judge throws out teen’s £10k fine for ‘lockdown party’ after ruling against police

    The teenager's father said the report of the party was false information and untrue.

  • Sherry Cola Calls For Support After Atlanta Spa Shootings: "My Community Is Under Attack"

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHERRY COLA (@shrrycola) In the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings and the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, Sherry Cola is channeling her emotions into poetry. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old Good Trouble star posted a video of her reciting a powerful poem she'd written in support of the #StopAsianHate movement.

  • U.S. defends response to child migrant surge

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday defended the U.S. response to a surge of unaccompanied minors at the southwest border.In a statement, Mayorkas said, "The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one. We are tackling it.” But he was clear on the scope of the challenge, saying his agents were on track to apprehend the highest number of border-crossers in 20 years.Mayorkas said the government policy is to expel single adults and whole families back to Mexico, but to shelter unaccompanied children and process them into vetted shelters or into the homes of relatives.As of Sunday, more than 4000 unaccompanied children were being held by Border Patrol officials. President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to process them. But resources are scarce. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services will convert a massive Dallas convention center into a temporary shelter for thousands of migrant teenaged boys.At the same time, images of children sleeping on floors inside overwhelmed Border Patrol facilities have prompted outcries from humanitarian groups. "Let me first say, this is heartbreaking." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday acknowledged the strain."The options here are, send the kids back on the journey, send them to unvetted homes, or work to expedite moving them into shelters where they can get treatment by medical doctors, educational resources, legal counseling, mental health counseling. That’s exactly what we’re focused on doing, and this is an across the administration effort that we are committed from the top to making changes on as quickly as possible."The government is also facing criticism from Republicans who claim the surge was prompted by lax restrictions. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited a detention facility in Texas Monday."And why were they coming now? When you asked the border agents they are shocked themselves. Because they are being released into the country."The Biden administration says the the current surge is coming just as the new White House is trying to rebuild immigration and asylum procedures that they say were gutted by the last president.

  • President Biden’s message to migrants

    In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Biden spoke directly to migrants heading for the U.S. border, saying “don’t come.” ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more.

  • New Jersey district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship

    A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former New Jersey teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo. The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported. The money will be paid by the district's insurance carrier.

  • Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act

    House of Representatives votes through bill to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act day after Atlanta spa shootings

  • Democrats blast Kevin McCarthy for claim terrorists are crossing southern border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to the southern border on Monday, where he claims border agents he met with warned him that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico. "You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about 'they're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list." Democrats are dubious, arguing that McCarthy was merely attempting to stoke fear as part of a larger effort to curb immigration. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who represents the El Paso area, said she also recently spoke with border agents and none mentioned anything about catching terrorist suspects. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pointed out that he hasn't caught wind of the concerns, either. "Gonna ask for a briefing," he tweeted. "Pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying." McCarthy was also criticized for suggesting Americans should be worried about allegations that people from Iran, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and Chinese are trying to cross the border. Read more at The Washington Post. So... people with legitimate claims for asylum? https://t.co/fC8kO7iUK3 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachDisneyland set to reopen on April 30

  • Biden administration to direct $12 billion in relief funds for COVID testing in schools

    The Biden administration will funnel more than $12 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, as part of a push to reopen the remaining closed districts for in-person learning, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday. Why it matters: About 20% of the country's students are still fully remote. Though the number of reopened schools grows each week, many still aren't at full capacity or are struggling to convince some parents and teachers to return to the classrooms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also release new guidance Wednesday on asymptomatic screening tests in schools, workplaces and congregate settings. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency is looking at potentially cutting social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet to help more kids get back to school.The big picture: Several school districts across the U.S. have been investing in their own surveillance testing protocols to ease worried parents and teachers.President Biden in January pledged to help K-8 schools reopen within his first 100 days in office.By the numbers: As a part of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, $10 billion in funding will go toward screening tests to help schools reopen. $2.25 billion will be directed toward scaling up testing in underserved populations. What they're saying: “COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.What to watch: Walensky and White House testing coordinator Carole Johnson will elaborate on the plans Wednesday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Despite headwinds, House set to OK Dems' immigration bills

    Democrats seem poised to claim victory in the House's first votes this year on immigration, but moving legislation on the divisive issue all the way through Congress to President Joe Biden is an uphill fight. The House was set to vote Thursday on one bill giving over 2 million young “Dreamer” immigrants and others full legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for around 1 million immigrant farm workers.

  • Israel's election: Netanyahu seeks a majority to block his corruption trial

    Israelis will go to the polls next Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, with Netanyahu running an aggressive campaign against a splintered opposition.Why it matters: Netanyahu's narrow path to a 61-seat majority would require him to form an ultra-right-wing government, dependent on the votes of Jewish supremacists and anti-LGBT and pro-annexation members of Knesset. With a majority, Netanyahu could pass a law or take other steps to delay or end his corruption trial. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe denies that's his aim, but prospective members of his coalition have announced they would support it.The state of play: Current polls show Netanyahu’s bloc at 58 seats, but things could easily shift in his direction on election day.Israel's 3.25% electoral threshold means several small parties will either win around four seats or be left out entirely.Voter fatigue, particularly on the left, also makes turnout unpredictable.Three scenariosIf one or more of the three small anti-Netanyahu parties falls short, that could shift the whole balance of power and get Netanyahu to the magic number of 61. That's a very likely scenario.If turnout dips among Netanyahu supporters, and the radical right-wing Religious Zionist Party fails to pass the threshold, there could be a window for a center-right government comprised of Netanyahu's opponents. That's an unlikely scenario.If the current polls prove accurate and neither side can form a coalition, Israel will head for a fifth election in the summer. That's very possible.The splintering of the opposition has actually made life more difficult for Netanyahu in one sense: Unlike in the past three cycles, he doesn't have a clear rival on the left to rally his supporters against.Rather than a head-to-head race where Netanyahu can reprise the argument that “it’s us or them,” he has three opponents all heading medium-sized parties.The other contenders1. Yair Lapid and the centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party. A former journalist, Lapid is the current opposition leader in the Knesset.What to watch: Lapid hasn't even declared that he wants to be prime minister, and he says he's willing to let someone else have the job in order to get rid of Netanyahu. Netanyahu has focused his campaign on Lapid, but he's largely failed to position it as a head-to-head contest.By the numbers: Yesh Atid gets around 20 seats in the polls, a distant second to Netanyahu's Likud, which has around 30.2. Naftali Bennett and the right-wing Yamina (To the Right) party. A former tech entrepreneur, Bennett focused his campaign on COVID-19 and the economy.What to watch: While Bennett has stressed the need to replace Netanyahu, he hasn't ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government. That could make him a kingmaker if the election results aren't definitive.By the numbers: Yamina only polls at around 12 seats, but it could be impossible to form a coalition that excludes Netanyahu without handing Bennett the prime minister’s job.3. Gideon Sa'ar and the right-wing New Hope party. Sa'ar, a former education and interior minister, left Likud in an attempt to position himself as a more old school and less populist right-wing alternative to Netanyahu.By the numbers: Sa'ar's party has been sliding in the polls, from around 18 seats to nine in the latest polls.The bottom line: Only a power-sharing deal between Lapid, Bennett and Sa'ar could produce a new Israeli government without Netanyahu. Such cooperation between the three of them will be very hard to get.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world

    Marvel Studios' newest TV spinoff, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," promises to show fans what life is like in the superheroes' universe following the spectacle of 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame." The six-episode series, debuting Friday on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service, stars Anthony Mackie as The Falcon and his alter-ego Sam Wilson. Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier.

  • Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

    President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon. "He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would be, he said, "You'll see shortly."

  • Exclusive: Google’s privacy push draws U.S. antitrust scrutiny - sources

    Google's plan to block a popular web tracking tool called "cookies" is a source of concern for U.S. Justice Department investigators who have been asking advertising industry executives whether the move by the search giant will hobble its smaller rivals, people familiar with the situation said. Alphabet Inc's Google a year ago announced it would ban some cookies in its Chrome browser to increase user privacy. Over the last two months, Google released more details, leading online ads rivals to complain about losing the data-gathering tool.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening."We are in the crisis of the century," she told reporters."We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the United States but aired frustration over lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. We will reflect on whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate," she said.

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."