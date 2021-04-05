Brussels buses banish French in Dutch-speaking Flanders

A promenade in Da Penne, Western Flanders - Jeff Gilbert
A promenade in Da Penne, Western Flanders - Jeff Gilbert

A push by Flemish nationalists to remove the French language from buses that shuttle between the Belgian capital and the Flanders region has proved successful, in the latest chapter of petty linguistic squabbles in Belgium.

Take a metro, bus or tram within Brussels and the overhead announcements of travel information can last until the next stop, as French, Dutch and sometimes English are rattled off over the tannoy.

On the cross-country Ostend to Eupen rail service, German is even added into the mix as the train makes it into the German-speaking community of east Belgium.

The linguistic melange of Brussels' buses is about to get simpler, though, as any routes that make it as far as Flanders will not display bus stop indicators in French once the border is crossed.

For Flemish nationalists it was a long-overdue change.

“It cannot possibly be the intention that buses drive about in Flanders with bilingual messages,” said Inez De Coninck of the New Flemish Alliance, a party that campaigns in favour of Flemish independence from Belgium.

Ms De Coninck added that “the Brussels local transport company [STIB] has several stops in Flanders and at the moment the buses always display bilingual messages, even on Flemish soil.”

Buses operated by the Flemish transport firm already ditch French when they leave the Brussels region, following a report by Belgium’s language supervision committee back in 2011. But the loss of French in Flanders could negatively impact Francophone passengers, especially given that the vast majority of Brussels residents speak French rather than Dutch.

STIB recently announced that it will rename 17 bus and tram stops after famous women. However, city authorities came under flak on social media when a public poll decided to rename a tunnel currently bearing the name of King Leopold II after the late singer Annie Cordy.

Social media posts called the choice of Ms Cordy “ridiculous”, with many questioning whether she was famous enough for the accolade or too Francophone for a tunnel that leads into Flanders.

