Brussels Edition: Zuckerberg’s EU Networking

Weeks after Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai visited the European Union capital, Brussels is about to be treated to some more Silicon Valley star power. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is in town today to meet with senior officials to discuss new rules and regulations for the internet, two days before the the bloc unveils its plans to legislate artificial intelligence. He’s unlikely to get the red-carpet treatment, with the social media giant continuing to fend off antitrust and privacy scrutiny over how it handles user data. Still, there’s a good chance his visit to Brussels will be more pleasant than the last one, when he was taken to task by members of the European parliament over privacy issues.

What’s Happening

Sophia Choice | EU foreign ministers will try reviving their Operation Sophia mission aimed at enforcing an arms embargo in Libya. Use of the mission's warships has been suspended because of objections by Austria over where to disembark rescued migrants. But prospects for progress at today’s Brussels meeting remain bleak, with a top UN official even calling the arms embargo a “joke.”

No Stimulus | Euro-area finance ministers are poised to acknowledge their economy faces the danger of protracted malaise, though they’ll likely stop short of calling for wholesale stimulus to address it. The lukewarm spending pledge may disappoint ECB officials who have asked governments to step up, insisting monetary policy alone can’t lift stubbornly low inflation.

The Longest Days | This week’s biggest spat won’t be about migration or stimulus but the EU’s next seven-year budget, which leaders will discuss at an special summit starting Thursday — and they can’t even estimate when it will end. Today, EU Affairs ministers will prepare for the marathon talks and debate a recent proposal by EU Council President Charles Michel that has so far got little love from anyone. British Goals | U.K. chief Brexit negotiator David Frost will set out Britain’s goals for its future relationship with the EU today in Brussels as the two sides prepare to thrash out an agreement before the end of the year. His speech comes amid warnings of a fierce clash over future trade terms, and after Boris Johnson’s office said the U.K. isn’t seeking special treatment.

Virus Impact | As more coronavirus case are identified, global policy makers are looking to Beijing for clues over the economic impact of the outbreak. The fallout is expected to dominate talks at this week’s G-20 summit of finance ministers and central bankers in Riyadh as the broad policy direction for many central banks and governments largely hinges on China’s response to the economic shock.

In Case You Missed It

Aircraft Spat | A long-running transatlantic spat over European subsidies to Airbus is back in focus after the U.S. said it will increase the tariff rate imposed on aircraft imported from the EU to 15% from 10% starting next month. The Trump administration will also make minor changes to a previously released product list, though Italy said it escaped higher tariffs after directly lobbying Washington.

Pipe Pressure | Donald Trump’s top energy official said he’s confident Russia won’t be able to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Nord Stream 2 has become a focus for transatlantic geopolitical tensions, with Trump assailing Germany for giving “billions” to Russia for gas while it benefits from U.S. protection.Trying Again | Michel sought to build momentum in his efforts to get France to finally back EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, hosting top representatives of western Balkan countries at a dinner in Brussels last night. His efforts come as the EU is seeking to revive the membership hopes of both countries to avoid political instability in the region, and prevent a political vacuum that could play into the hands of Russia and China.