In Brussels, Israeli minister shows picture of baby taken hostage

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (L) and Josep Borrell (R), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting with the Foreign Minister of Israel. -/European Council/dpa

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz appealed for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attacks while holding up pictures of a kidnapped baby and women injured by the terrorist organization.

Highlighting the urgent need for hostages to be return, Katz called on the European Union "to back Israel" in dismantling Hamas at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip committed the worst massacre in Israel's history. More than 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were taken to Gaza. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are also meeting their EU counterparts to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Palestinian Authority's Riyad al-Maliki is to also attend.

