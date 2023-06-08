Brussels Lawmaker Points to PwC Scandal for EU Lessons

(Bloomberg Law) -- PwC’s ongoing Australian tax leak scandal has spurred a European Union lawmaker to ask EU authorities to investigate whether similar cases could be occurring within the bloc.

In a proposed amendment to his own draft resolution on measures to combat tax dodging, Danish center-left European Parliament member Niels Fuglsang said the European Commission and EU countries should work with Australian authorities investigating alleged tax leaks at PwC to “assess whether similar cases of conflicts of interest have taken place in the EU.”

PwC is under investigation in Australia after partners allegedly breached confidentiality by sharing with their clients sensitive information on planned government tax changes.

Fuglsang is the lead lawmaker on a European Parliament advisory resolution setting out how EU authorities can combat the types of tax avoidance and evasion demonstrated in the Pandora Papers leaks. The European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee approved the resolution in March.

The resolution, which is not binding, will be finalized in a June 15 plenary vote.

