Brussels pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Lord Frost wants changes made to the Northern Ireland Protocol - EDDIE MULHOLLAND
Lord Frost wants changes made to the Northern Ireland Protocol - EDDIE MULHOLLAND

The European Commission has paused legal action against the UK for allegedly breaching the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Brexit minister Lord Frost has demanded that significant changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the deal he negotiated, as he said "we cannot go on as we are".

He called for a "standstill" period, preserving the current grace periods and suspending legal action taken by the EU against the UK while changes are negotiated.

A European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pause to the legal action which was launched in March would be used to consider proposals put forward by the UK last week.

The spokeswoman added: "While the EU will not renegotiate the Protocol, we stand ready to address all the issues arising in the practical implementation of the Protocol in a spirit of good faith and cooperation.

"It is essential that we continue constructive discussions in the weeks ahead.

"With regards to the request for a standstill, the Commission will carefully assess the new proposals made by the UK, in accordance with the necessary consultation procedures, both internally, and with the European Parliament.

"In order to provide the necessary space to reflect on these issues and find durable solutions to the implementation of the Protocol, we have decided, at this stage, not to move to the next stage of the infringement procedure, started in March."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "We have received a constructive reply from the Commission in response to our request for a standstill on existing arrangements.

"We look forward to engaging in talks with the EU in the weeks ahead to progress the proposals in our command paper.

"As we set out in the Command Paper last week, significant changes are needed to ensure the Protocol is sustainable for future."

The Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the Brexit divorce deal agreed by the UK and Brussels, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

This means checks on goods being sent from Great Britain into the single market and in some cases could result in prohibitions on certain products that do not comply with EU rules.

The Protocol was put in place to ensure there would be no hard border with Ireland, but it has instead effectively placed a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwean with football dreams to be kicked out of UK

    Christopher Arundell grew up in the UK but after doing time in jail is being deported to Zimbabwe.

  • Olympics-Shooting-Win and Yang: China sweep new team events

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Yang Qian won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, helping China sweep the new mixed team events in pistol and rifle shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range. Three days after winning the first gold of the Games in women's 10-metre rifle, the 21-year-old Yang combined with namesake Yang Haoran to win the mixed team event by beating Americans Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13.

  • EU’s protocol proposals don’t go far enough, says UK

    Britain has told the European Union that new proposals from Brussels aimed at resolving the standoff over the Northern Ireland Protocol do not go far enough. On Monday, the EU issued a paper which suggested that checks on over-the-counter medicines destined for Northern Ireland could be conducted by UK authorities. Brussels said this would require the UK to meet several conditions – including ensuring all drugs comply with European Medicines Agency standards and that all packets destined for Nor

  • Cassie the bipedal robot runs a 5K

    Announced by Oregon State University professor Jonathan Hunt in 2017, Cassie was created with the aim of a $1 million grant from the DoD — a pretty familiar story in the robotics world. Today, a team from the Dynamics Robotics Laboratory in OSU’s College of Engineering highlighted the ways they’re continuing to push Cassie to its bipedal limits.

  • Team USA's Bowe Becker Quit Swimming, Came Back and Won Gold

    U.S. swimmer Bowe Becker didnt expect to win a gold medal in the 4100 mens freestyle relay at the Tokyo Games. He had quit swimming, he told NBC News Lester Holt on Monday.

  • Starbucks Slips as Slowing China Growth Outweighs U.S. Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong U.S. recovery -- but a less optimistic outlook for the key Chinese market weighed on shares in late trading on Tuesday.Global same-store sales, an important gauge of restaurant success, rose 73% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 27 compared with the year-earlier period, surpassing projections. U.S. same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10% from two years ago -- prior to th

  • Ivory Coast president and rival in first meeting since civil war

    President Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo shook hands at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

  • CDC Implements New EU Advisories as U.S. Says Travel Restrictions Will Remain Due to Delta Variant

    The CDC just announced that Americans should avoid travel to Spain and Portugal due to the Delta variant.

  • Vietnam companies agree COVID-19 vaccine tech transfer with Japan's Shionogi - media

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnamese firms AIC and Vabiotech have signed a deal with Japan's Shionogi & Co to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant DNA protein technology, a health ministry official told local media outlet VnExpress on Tuesday. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily surges of infections since an outbreak which emerged in late April. The government has imposed strict curbs on movement in about a third of the Southeast Asian nation, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi.

  • Beijing thrusts long lists of demands at Biden administration

    The State Department No. 2’s visit to China is met with bellicose exchanges.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold, misses out on world record

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Tuesday as Canada's Maude Charron secured victory in the women's 64kg category. Kuo, who broke three Olympic records but fell short of her own world record, dropped to the floor with a bitter smile after failing at a lift of 141 kg in the clean and jerk to beat her best of 140 kg. "I was competing against myself, and I wanted to break the world record," Kuo told reporters.

  • Why The U.S. Wants China To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

    In an attempt to increase pressure on Iran in order to push through a nuclear deal with Iran, the U.S. is considering cracking down on Iranian oil exports to China

  • Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more

    During emotional, tense and sometimes angry testimony Tuesday, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against a mob of Donald Trump's supporters. “I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” said Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the first hearing of the new House investigation into the insurrection. The Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's win, came after then-President Trump held a rally in Washington where he urged his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

  • The floodgates have opened for vaccine mandates

    State governments, private businesses and even part of the federal government are suddenly embracing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for their employees.Why it matters: Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S. But with vaccination rates stagnating and the Delta variant driving yet another wave of cases, there's been a new groundswell of support for such requirements.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving th

  • With the US gone, Afghanistan's air force has to rely on Zoom calls to learn how to fix its aircraft

    Time is running out for US personnel in Afghanistan, which has made Zoom calls necessary to give Afghan forces the training they still need.

  • Prince’s posthumous release Welcome 2 America is fantastic. So why did he leave it in the vault?

    After Prince left his longtime label Warner Bros. in 1996, he spent roughly the next 15 years recording a string of overstuffed albums, often with confusing titles and garish covers, released via sometimes quirky distribution methods that assured they faded into oblivion almost as soon as they arrived. The latest Prince vault discovery, Welcome 2 America, comes from the end of that run, recorded in 2010, just before he shifted his attention away from putting out records and focused more on his l

  • John Lynch “hopeful” Trey Lance will sign soon

    The Chargers signed tackle Rashawn Slater on Tuesday and that leaves two unsigned first-round picks as training camps get underway around the league. Both of those players are quarterbacks and they went with the second and third picks in the draft. The Jets have not signed second overall pick Zach Wilson and the 49ers have [more]

  • Yellowstone is busier than ever - but these lesser-known national park sites offer similar views, according to someone who's visited all 423 of them

    Craters of the Moon National Monument makes it feel like you're on another planet, and Lassen Volcanic National Park has geysers and boiling springs.

  • Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Get Heckled off the Stage While Defending Capitol Rioters

    Greene has been publicly harassing people she opposes for years. On Tuesday, the tables were turned

  • Police officer responds to GOP claims that Capitol rioters were tourists: 'If that's what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don't like American tourists'

    Officer Daniel Hodges referred to insurrectionists as "terrorists" and defended his remarks by reading the definition of domestic terrorism under US law.