Brussels to propose Ukraine become EU membership candidate

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Emmott
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Klaus Iohannis
    President of Romania

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission will recommend on Friday that the European Union designate Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership, with Georgia being asked to meet certain conditions before being granted the same status, diplomats said.

While some EU countries including the Netherlands and Denmark do not support more countries becoming EU membership candidates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the backing of France, Germany, Italy and Romania on Thursday.

The Commission, the EU executive, is expected to make its proposal around 1200 CET (1000 GMT). That will pave the way for EU government leaders to sign off on it at a summit next Thursday and Friday in Brussels in what will be a morale boost for Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

In their first visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Mario Draghi and Romania's Klaus Iohannis said Ukraine belonged in the "European family".

EU candidate status, sought by Ukraine since 2014 when protests in Kyiv toppled an unpopular pro-Russian president, would be a milestone in its path from a former Soviet republic towards a developed economy in the world's largest trading bloc.

However, the path towards membership is expected to take years, requiring deep reforms tackling endemic corruption. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen singled out corruption during a visit to Kyiv on June 11.

According to watchdog Transparency International, Ukraine is perceived as one of the world's most corrupt countries, ranked 122 out of 180 states.

EU "enlargement" as a policy has also stalled since 2018. EU member states cannot agree on whether to bring other official candidates - Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey - into the bloc.

One senior diplomat involved in discussion on enlargement told Reuters that Georgia, once one of the most pro-EU and pro-U.S. countries seeking to join the bloc, is further away from candidate status.

"Georgia has become polarised and its political system dysfunctional," the diplomat said. "Key politicians seem to be unwilling or unable to move ahead with democratic reforms."

(Reporting by Robin EmmottEditing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU

    Ukraine’s request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU’s executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission's endorsement, while only a tentative step on a path that could take decades to complete, would send a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and further test the EU's united front against Russia amid the invasion of its neighbor. Ukraine applied for EU accession less than a week after Russia invaded the country and as the capital, Kyiv, faced the threat of capture and the Ukrainian government falling.

  • EU expected to back Ukraine membership bid as war brings huge shift

    KYIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive Commission was expected to give its blessing on Friday to membership candidate status for Ukraine and two other former Soviet states, an historic eastward shift in Europe's outlook brought about by Russia's invasion. Ukraine applied to join the EU just four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. Four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia - two other states contending with separatist regions occupied by Russian troops.

  • Leading EU official calls bloc's expansion a “top priority”

    European Council President Charles Michel visited North Macedonia on Thursday and said efforts to start European Union membership talks with the landlocked Balkan country and neighboring Albania have become a “top priority” since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EU-member Bulgaria has blocked the start of those accession talks, insisting that North Macedonia officially recognizes common aspects of the neighbors' history and language. The impasse has also tied up Albania's bid.

  • Zelenskyy to Macron, Scholz and o.: Russia doesn't want peace, it wants war

    MAZURENKO ALYONA - THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022, 18: 29 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis that Russia does not want peace, but only wants war, and to destroy Ukraine and the EU.

  • Woman made anti-Asian remarks as she pepper sprayed 4 people in New York, police say

    A woman is wanted after allegedly making Anti-Asian remarks and pepper spraying four Asian women in New York City on Saturday.

  • Ukraine, Moldova Set to Get Initial EU Nods on Member Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Commission plans to recommend that Ukraine and Moldova be granted candidate status in a symbolic step forward in the lengthy process to become members of the European Union.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building

  • Hungary Threatens to Upset EU Approval of Global Tax Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary threatened to stall the European Union’s efforts to agree on a global minimum tax, just as the bloc was on the verge of a breakthrough after negotiating tweaks to get Poland’s backing. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine is closest to the EU since it gained independence

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 22:24 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has now moved the closest to the European Union it has ever been since it gained independence.

  • Putin’s Annual Cash-Grab Party Is Already a Big, Sad Mess

    (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum kicked off Wednesday with a significantly diminished guest list, as Russia grapples with sanctions for launching the war in Ukraine and loads of excuses from Putin’s advisers on why the forum is so subpar this year.While in previous years leaders from around the globe from both the public and private sectors flocked to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a kind of “Russian Davos,”

  • White House responds to Federal Reserve's interest rate hike

    After a historic move by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, the White House is running out of options to fight rising inflation. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine will shape the Czech EU presidency

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and what Europe must do to counter the consequences of that have become the key task for the Czech Republic’s upcoming presidency of the 27-nation European Union. The Czech Republic’s motto for the six-month presidency, which it takes over from France on July 1, is “Europe as a Task: rethink, rebuild, repower,” based on a 1996 speech by the late Czech President Vaclav Havel. “Europe and the whole world have been undergoing a crucial change,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday as he introduced his country's priorities.

  • Bordeaux region bans outdoor events as heat wave hits France

    The Gironde department around Bordeaux banned outdoor public events and those at indoor venues without air conditioning, a local official told public radio on Friday, as France is gripped by an early heat wave. Local prefect Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio that concerts and large gatherings, including some of the official June 18 Resistance celebrations, were called off from Friday afternoon, while private celebrations, such as weddings would still be allowed. Temperatures in many of France's areas hit 40 Celsius for the first time this year on Thursday and they are expected to peak on Saturday, climbing to 41-42 C.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Blames Russia for Stoking Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russia for stoking global inflation as it limits gas supplies, blocks food supplies from ports in his homeland and targets farming infrastructure as part of its military campaign. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Econ

  • Heiress to Publix grocery chain sponsored Kimberly Guilfoyle's $60,000 speech on Jan. 6 that lasted 2 minutes, report says

    Julie Fancelli was the sponsoring donor for the funds paid to Guilfoyle for speaking at the Trump rally, The Washington Post reported.

  • Biden signs bill to ease export backlogs

    STORY: The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week.Biden said it would lower costs for American families."You want to know why prices are so high? Well, there are a number of reasons. Having to do with Putin's war in Ukraine. The disruption caused by the pandemic. But one of the factors affecting prices is this, nine major shipping companies consolidated into three alliances control the vast majority of ocean shipping in the world. And each of these nine is foreign owned. During the pandemic, these carriers increased their prices by as much as one thousand percent," Biden said."And I've said many times, tackling inflation is my number one priority. There's no solace that inflation is higher around the rest of the world, that gas prices are higher everywhere else in the world. It doesn't matter. It's much too high here and this bill is going to help bring down inflation, at least marginally," he added. The legislation will boost the investigatory authority of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the U.S. agency that oversees ocean shipping, and increase transparency of industry practices.The bill will allow FMC to launch probes of the business practices of ocean common carriers, a term that broadly refers to cargo vessels operating on the high seas.The FMC will also be able to apply enforcement measures, require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC "total import/export tonnage" each calendar quarter and would bar ocean carriers from unreasonably declining opportunities for U.S. exports under new rules to be determined by the FMC.Congress has few tools to combat inflation, which hit 8.6% in the 12 months through May, according to the U.S. consumer price index.

  • Veterans Exposed to Agent Orange, Radiation, Toxic Water Included in Landmark Burn Pit Bill

    The bill, expected to be signed by President Joe Biden, contains a number of initiatives to help veterans sickened during military service before Sept. 11, 2001.

  • Ramsay Hunt syndrome takes months to heal and not all patients recover fully — but Justin Bieber should be fine, doctors say

    Bieber announced Friday that half of his face was partially paralyzed from the syndrome, forcing him to cancel shows.

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • Gavin Newsom Announces, “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Shares First Post

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.” His first Truth […]

  • Donald Trump is raging on Truth Social and demanding 'equal time' on national TV amid the January 6 committee's primetime hearings

    "I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!" the former president wrote in a Truth Social post ahead of the January 6 committee's third public hearing on Thursday.