Brussels raises terror alert after shooting deaths

STORY: The man said he was a fighter for Allah and put the dead at three, rather than two.

One Belgian newspaper said it was likely that the victims were two soccer supporters. Belgium is hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

Video footage posted on the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper website showed a man in an orange jacket on a scooter at a street intersection with a rifle first firing two shots, then three more, then running into a building, firing two more shots, leaving, taking a few steps back again and shooting one more time.

One Belgium newspaper said a witness said the shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar" before the shots were fired.