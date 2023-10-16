Brussels shooting latest news: Gunman at large after Swedish football fans shot dead

Police cordoned off the area in the centre of Brussels - AP

A suspected terrorist has shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

The shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

The match was abandoned at half-time and witnesses in the stadium said some 35,000 fans were ordered not to leave.

The gunman is at large and was reportedly headed towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

Footage of the attack showed a man in fluorescent orange jacket and a white motorcycle helmet opening fire on several passers-by.

11:08 PM BST

Evacuation begins at the stadium

Fans are now being evacuated from the King Baudouin Stadium, some five hours after the initial attack took place.

Supporters have been waiting to leave the King Baudouin Stadium after the match between Belgium and Sweden was called off at half-time - AP

10:57 PM BST

Swedish nationality may have motivated attack, official says

A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s office has ruled out the attack being linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict but suggested the nationality of the victims may have motivated the attacker.

“The Swedish nationality of the victims is mentioned as a probable motivation for the act,” the spokesman said.

In recent months, Sweden has been gripped by a series of controversial protests where pages of the Koran have been set alight, though it is not known if these events are linked to today’s attack.

In August, British travellers were warned by the Foreign Office that terrorists were “very likely” to carry out an attack on Sweden following a series of protests in which the Koran was burnt.

10:51 PM BST

Where the attack happened

10:37 PM BST

Suspect identified

The suspect in the killing of two Swedish football fans has been identified by the Belgian federal prosecutors’ office as Abdesalem L, 45.

The man is believed to have lived in an apartment in the Schaerbeek area of Brussels, about a 10 minute drive from the scene of the shooting.

10:19 PM BST

Suspect may have been known to security services

Earlier on Monday, the alleged terrorist, using the name Slayem Slouma, shared a social media post about a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy stabbed 26 times in Chicago.

Mr Slouma wrote on Facebook that if the boy was Christian “it would have been called terrorism and not a brutal crime”.

The suspect was known to Belgium’s security services because of an apparent radicalisation before the attack, Belgian news service Sudinfo reported on Monday night.

The office said there were no immediate connections to the ongoing security situation in Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack.

Officers investigating the shooting have cordoned off the scene - AP

10:07 PM BST

Belgian PM: A ‘cowardly attack’

Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, confirmed Swedish citizens were among the victims of the shooting.

Mr De Croo and his interior minister, Annelies Verlinden, were reported to have arrived at the centre following the attack.

The prime minister said: “My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels.

“We are monitoring the situation and asking Brussels residents to be vigilant.”

Hadja Lahbib, Belgium’s foreign minister, confirmed the incident as a terror attack. She tweeted: “Horrified by the terrorist attack which left two victims in the heart of Brussels. All necessary means must be mobilized to combat radicalism. Thoughts for the victims, their loved ones and for our law enforcement.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said: “My heart goes out this evening to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack which took place in Brussels.

“My absolute support for the Belgian police forces, to quickly apprehend the suspect.

“We are united against terror.”

10:02 PM BST

‘I saw a car with three bullet holes’

A witness has described seeing the body of a man covered in blood in the aftermath of the shooting in Brussels.

A passer-by, named Mehdi by local media, said: “I saw a man around 40 years old lying lifeless on the ground in a pool of blood. I was completely in shock.

“Ten metres away was a black car with three bullet holes. There were two men in the car. One of them had died. The other was still alive, but covered in blood.”

09:56 PM BST

Gunman chased victims into an office building

The suspected gunman was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” and later recorded a video saying: “We live for our religion, we will die for our religion, thank God. Thank God, your brother Abdesalam avenged the Muslims.”

Video footage from the scene also showed the gunman chasing the victims into the entrance of an office building and opening fire at them again.

One victim who tried to escape back out of the main door falls down after a gunshot rings out, with the gunman doubling back to hit his victim once again.

Other images show the alleged terrorist getting back on a motor scooter and driving away from the scene of the attack.

Separate videos were later circulated via social media appearing to show the gunman, still wearing the fluorescent orange jacket, declaring his association with terror group Isis.

The gunman was still at large as police secured the scene of the attack, close to Sainctelette Square, a short distance from Brussels city centre.

09:41 PM BST

Match suspended due to terror threat

The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at half-time after the attack and following reports that the suspected gunman is heading towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

Journalists in the ground said fans were being kept in the ground with the score at 1-1.

Fans are waiting anxiously for news.

09:37 PM BST

Macron: ‘Europe is being shaken’

Brussels was again hit by an “Islamist terrorist attack”, French President Emmanuel Macron has said as he reacted to news of the shooting.

He added: “Europe is being shaken”.

09:34 PM BST

What we know so far

Two people have been shot dead in an apparent terror attack in Belgium. Here’s what we know so far

A suspected terrorist said he “avenged Muslims” after shooting dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels

Shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle

Belgium has raised its terror alert to the highest level

France announced it was tightening border controls with Belgium

The suspected gunman was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar”

Video footage from the scene showed the gunman chasing the victims into the entrance of an office building

