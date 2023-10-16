Brussels shooting - live: Two Swedes shot dead as Belgium police probe possible terror attack

Two people were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals.

The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.

The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some 3 miles away. Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures were added.

The second half of the match was later called off, after players reportedly refused to return to the field. A message from the Swedish FA, sent to supporters advised fans to remain inside the stadium.

Footage showed security personnel ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates. Nearby Metro stations were also reportedly closed.

Authorities raised the terror alert to the highest level in the capital following the killing of two Swedish nationals.

Brussels shooting

