Brussels starts screening necessary for future Ukraine's EU accession talks - Zelenskyy

The Brussels-launched screening process marks an important stage in Ukraine's preparation for EU accession talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Thorough work on assessing the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards, forming a delegation, and determining the country's negotiating position is still to come, he added.

Zelenskyy also spoke of the first intergovernmental conference due to be held next spring.

The milestone is a result of several meetings in Davos, Switzerland, where Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, met with Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, about Ukraine’s EU accession.

