Brussels vows to take revenge if UK ditches its data regime

James Crisp
·3 min read
Man using a laptop
Man using a laptop

Brussels has warned that it will pull the plug on a new post-Brexit data deal if Britain ditches European Union-era privacy rules.

The European Commission said that there would be a stern response if the government diverged from the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as part a mooted Brexit bonfire of red tape.

Věra Jourová, commission vice-president for values and transparency, said: “We have significant safeguards and if anything changes on the UK side, we will intervene.”

The British government incorporated GDPR into UK law during the Brexit negotiations to convince Brussels to recognise its data protection standards.

However, pro-Brexit campaigners have railed against the burden which it imposes on businesses and are calling for reform.

Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP, said: “The EU yet again threatens the UK.

“The fact is that GDPR doesn’t work in Europe, it doesn’t work here.

“If the EU doesn’t watch out it’s going to get left behind as the rest of the world has a more flexible form of regulation over the data, while the EU becomes almost impossible to do business with.”

The European Commission approved two data adequacy agreements with the UK on Monday, one for the GDPR and the other for the Law Enforcement Directive. These will facilitate lucrative commercial transfers of data and cooperation between UK and EU police forces.

But Brussels also made clear that the agreements could be ditched if the UK diverges from EU regulations or leaves the European Convention of Human Rights, which underpins judicial cooperation after Brexit.

There is an unprecedented four-year sunset clause in the agreements, which will mean they will have to be renegotiated in the future.

The EU has recognised 13 other countries as having adequate data protection standards but only the UK has a sunset clause.

Didier Reynders, the commissioner for justice, said: “The Commission will be closely monitoring how the UK system evolves in the future.

“The EU has the highest standards when it comes to personal data protection and these must not be compromised when personal data is transferred abroad.”

Aerial photograph of the Government Communications Headquarters, also known as GCHQ - David Goddard/Getty
Aerial photograph of the Government Communications Headquarters, also known as GCHQ - David Goddard/Getty

Britain has already recognised the EU’s standards. The EU had given temporary permission, due to expire at the end of the month, to keep data flowing after the Brexit transition ended on December 31.

The commission was under pressure from the European Parliament and some member states who felt adequacy should not be granted after the UK unilaterally extended grace periods in the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Brussels says broke international law.

There are concerns about the UK’s post-Brexit drive for deregulation and how it could give British companies an unfair advantage over European rivals.

There are also fears over the UK’s track record on data privacy after the European Court of Human Rights ruled last month that mass surveillance by GCHQ violated the right to privacy.

Herbert Swaniker, lawyer at Clifford Chance, said the decision would be met with relief by business even though it came with strings attached.

Julian David, chief executive of trade association Techuk, said: “Securing an EU-UK adequacy decision has been a top priority [...] since the day after the 2016 referendum.”

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said: “After more than a year of constructive talks, it is right the EU has formally recognised the UK’s high data protection standards.

“This will be welcome news to businesses, support continued cooperation between the UK and the EU and help law enforcement authorities keep people safe.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus in Africa: Concern grows over third wave of infections

    The WHO says it's worried about a third wave in African countries, many of which lag behind in vaccinations.

  • France's rising conservative star calls for Right to unite behind him

    Xavier Bertrand, the rising star of the French conservative party, on Monday called for Right-wingers to unite behind his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election. Mr Bertrand, who has warned against ‘punishing’ Britain for Brexit, issued the rallying cry after fighting off the far-Right in regional elections this weekend. The 56-year-old is seeking to oust Marine Le Pen as the alternative to President Emmanuel Macron in any second round run-off in the crucial vote this spring. “Let's form a

  • 'We will get to the bottom of it' -Surfside mayor

    The mayor was responding to a report from NPR that in 2018 a city inspector told residents of the beachfront condo their home was safe, despite an engineering report that found alarming damage.Rescue workers pulled a 10th body from the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium on Monday, as officials vowed to keep searching for any possible survivors five days after the 12-story building fell without warning as residents slept.

  • EXPLAINER: Infrastructure deal targets lead pipes

    Included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached with President Joe Biden last week is a plan to eliminate the country's remaining lead pipes and service lines, which for decades have posed a risk for contaminated water in millions of homes and schools. Lead can enter drinking water when water utility pipes or the service lines that connect to homes corrode. Federal regulations over the years have banned the use of lead in plumbing systems, but some pipes and service lines that were built before the rules were enacted have yet to be replaced.

  • Jack Dorsey: Unpicking Twitter boss's passion for Nigeria

    The social media platform is banned but Jack Dorsey remains a hugely popular figure in the country.

  • Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas announces retirement

    Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has announced his retirement from the NFL. Thomas played from the Broncos from 2010-2018, finishing his career in Denver with 688 catches, 9,330 yards and 62 TDs. Thomas was a first-round pick in 2010 out of Georgia Tech, earning four Pro Bowl selections and winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver

  • Czechs want Russia to pay for damages from 2014 blast

    The Czech Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador to Prague on Monday to request full compensation for damages from a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies. The ministry said deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek handed Ambassdor Aleksandr Zmeyevsky a diplomatic note “invoking the responsibility of the Russian Federation under international law for its involvement in the explosions of ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014.”

  • Atlantic City's 2 newest casinos nearing top of market

    Three years ago, when two shuttered Atlantic City casinos came back to life, there was more than a little skepticism over whether it was a good idea to add two casinos to a market that had just lost five of them. In terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers, Hard Rock ranked second out of the nine casinos last year with $224.8 million. Ocean was third at $183.5 million.

  • Shaken and traumatized by condo collapse, questions emerge. Buildings now getting checked. Will it slow clashing culture wars?

    It’s Monday, June 28, and we are in mourning (Overworked much? Yes. Had that wrong.) The search continues for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

  • New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

    Mark Meadows reportedly said ‘We can’t organize that’ after Trump told supporters he’d march, according to LandslideUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Shawn Thew/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was publi

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for nearly 20 years. She believes they may cooperate if prosecutors introduce criminal charges against them.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • Supreme Court shuts down challenge to Massachusetts's work-from-home taxes

    The Supreme Court shut down a New Hampshire challenge to Massachusetts's practice of taxing people who began working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘Trump isn’t the dictator’: Wisconsin GOP inches away from Trump

    Trump tried to blow up a top state lawmaker for failing to vigorously pursue his false election claims. But the attack was a dud.

  • Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

    HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.

  • Ex-Trump Organization VP: Trump Deserves To Go To Jail

    Barbara Res, a former vice president at the company, says Trump could be in legal jeopardy this week.