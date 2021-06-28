Brussels vows to take revenge if UK ditches its data regime

Man using a laptop

Brussels has warned that it will pull the plug on a new post-Brexit data deal if Britain ditches European Union-era privacy rules.

The European Commission said that there would be a stern response if the government diverged from the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as part a mooted Brexit bonfire of red tape.

Věra Jourová, commission vice-president for values and transparency, said: “We have significant safeguards and if anything changes on the UK side, we will intervene.”

The British government incorporated GDPR into UK law during the Brexit negotiations to convince Brussels to recognise its data protection standards.

However, pro-Brexit campaigners have railed against the burden which it imposes on businesses and are calling for reform.

Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP, said: “The EU yet again threatens the UK.

“The fact is that GDPR doesn’t work in Europe, it doesn’t work here.

“If the EU doesn’t watch out it’s going to get left behind as the rest of the world has a more flexible form of regulation over the data, while the EU becomes almost impossible to do business with.”

The European Commission approved two data adequacy agreements with the UK on Monday, one for the GDPR and the other for the Law Enforcement Directive. These will facilitate lucrative commercial transfers of data and cooperation between UK and EU police forces.

But Brussels also made clear that the agreements could be ditched if the UK diverges from EU regulations or leaves the European Convention of Human Rights, which underpins judicial cooperation after Brexit.

There is an unprecedented four-year sunset clause in the agreements, which will mean they will have to be renegotiated in the future.

The EU has recognised 13 other countries as having adequate data protection standards but only the UK has a sunset clause.

Didier Reynders, the commissioner for justice, said: “The Commission will be closely monitoring how the UK system evolves in the future.

“The EU has the highest standards when it comes to personal data protection and these must not be compromised when personal data is transferred abroad.”

Aerial photograph of the Government Communications Headquarters, also known as GCHQ - David Goddard/Getty

Britain has already recognised the EU’s standards. The EU had given temporary permission, due to expire at the end of the month, to keep data flowing after the Brexit transition ended on December 31.

The commission was under pressure from the European Parliament and some member states who felt adequacy should not be granted after the UK unilaterally extended grace periods in the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Brussels says broke international law.

There are concerns about the UK’s post-Brexit drive for deregulation and how it could give British companies an unfair advantage over European rivals.

There are also fears over the UK’s track record on data privacy after the European Court of Human Rights ruled last month that mass surveillance by GCHQ violated the right to privacy.

Herbert Swaniker, lawyer at Clifford Chance, said the decision would be met with relief by business even though it came with strings attached.

Julian David, chief executive of trade association Techuk, said: “Securing an EU-UK adequacy decision has been a top priority [...] since the day after the 2016 referendum.”

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said: “After more than a year of constructive talks, it is right the EU has formally recognised the UK’s high data protection standards.

“This will be welcome news to businesses, support continued cooperation between the UK and the EU and help law enforcement authorities keep people safe.”