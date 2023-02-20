Brussels willing to compromise on DUP’s concerns over Brexit deal, suggests Irish deputy PM

No Irish Sea Border sign

Brussels is willing to offer fresh concessions in the Brexit talks to try and win over the DUP, the Irish deputy prime minister has signalled.

Micheal Martin said the bloc wanted to ensure any deal it strikes with the UK wins the support of Unionists so it “sustains into the future”.

He said EU negotiators were “very conscious” of their concerns about the imposition of laws in the Province over which Belfast has no say.

His remarks came amid growing expectation that an agreement will not be unveiled to Parliament on Tuesday as previously planned.

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP who is the party’s spokesman on Brexit, dismissed the chances of a deal being reached this week.

He warned there are “barriers and hills to climb” and criticised No 10 for having “gone into these negotiations with an attitude of defeat almost”.

End imposition of EU law

Brexiteers on the Tory backbenches are also urging Rishi Sunak to go back to the drawing board and demand better terms from the EU.

The DUP has said the proposed deal “falls short” of its demands, especially on the issue of the “democratic deficit” built into the Protocol.

It wants to see an end to the imposition of EU law in the Province and its direct enforcement by the European Court of Justice.

Mr Martin said: “I’m very aware of their concerns around that, or their desires might be a more accurate description.

“People want to make sure this negotiated resolution between the EU and the UK sustains into the future. Those concerns have been heard by all.

“The negotiators, the UK and the EU teams, are very conscious of that and if the will is there and the will has been there issues can get resolved.”

Not certain when agreement will be finalised

He signalled that Brussels was ready to give Northern Irish politicians a greater voice before new rules are passed that would apply in the Province.

But he stopped short of promising a veto over the adoption of future EU laws or stripping out the 300 which already apply in Ulster.

Mr Martin added that he was “hopeful for progress this week” but it was impossible to be “certain” about when a final agreement might land.

“What’s very important is that everyone now, from here on, think about the people of Northern Ireland - not power play, not politics,” he said.

“I think the people of Northern Ireland have had enough of that of people playing politics with their future.”

Fixing the democratic deficit

Northern Ireland stayed in the Single Market under the Protocol, which was agreed to prevent the need for a land border with the Republic.

As a result it has to follow swathes of Brussels rules, overseen by the ECJ, in return for having unfettered trade access to Ireland and the rest of the bloc.

That means customs checks were effectively moved into the Irish Sea and are carried out on goods going between Great Britain and the Province instead.

Talks between EU and UK negotiators have focussed heavily on slashing that red tape to reduce the burden on businesses.

But a Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister is also determined to fix the democratic deficit built into the current deal.

“He believes it’s at the heart of the Protocol as it’s currently constructed and that is one aspect we’re certainly working hard to resolve,” he said.

Pressure on Sunak

Tory MPs are heaping pressure on Mr Sunak not to sign any agreement with the bloc that leaves the Province subject to the EU’s laws and court.

John Redwood, a veteran eurosceptic, said: “The UK Government should tell the EU they need to make a better proposal to bring Northern Ireland Unionists on side.

“Their insistence on imposing EU laws in NI stands in the way of upholding the Good Friday Agreement and restoring Stormont.”

Simon Clarke, a former Levelling Up Secretary, said there would “be a very real problem” for the Government if the DUP rejects the agreement.

“Were it to be a deal which did leave Northern Ireland subject to EU law or in the Single Market in some way, then I think that is just the reality of where we’re at.

“I don't think anyone should be in any doubt about the total determination of most Conservative MPs that we should honour our obligations to the whole of the UK.”