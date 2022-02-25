'Brutal act of war': Photos of Russia invading Ukraine show mass evacuations, rockets

Ukrainians awoke to the sounds of explosions in major cities, including the capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Russian forces had hit military assets and other defense facilities in what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called "a brutal act of war."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law and offered weapons to anyone who wished to defend the country. U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 leaders would convene Thursday morning. He is expected to impose harsh sanctions against Russia.
Photos from Ukraine showed cities covered in smoke, rockets stuck in homes and residents injured.
As missiles began falling on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, thousands were seen trying to flee the city in traffic jams that stretched for miles. U.S. intelligence services have warned that the unrest could signal the beginning of what could be a huge refugee crisis.
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.
While President Biden has made clear that U.S. troops won’t deploy to Ukraine to help defend the country from an unfolding Russian attack, the U.S. has provided other types of overt — as well as secret — security and intelligence support to Ukraine.
According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces have moved into the area surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986 — and where vast reserves of dangerous nuclear waste remain entombed.
After months of troop and tank buildups, of grim warnings of violence and vague assurances of peace, and of efforts at diplomacy in Washington, the halls of the United Nations and the capitals of Europe, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday morning, with shelling and rocket attacks on several major cities including the capital, Kyiv. Explosions thundered in the dim light before dawn, minutes after President Vladimir Putin of Russia cynically declared the start of a “special military
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday vowed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia that would “hobble” its economy. Johnson called for the West to end its dependence on Russian oil and gas as a response to the invasion of Ukraine.
MOSCOW — Waiting for her friends on Moscow’s primly landscaped Boulevard Ring this week, Svetlana Kozakova admitted that she’d had a sleepless night. She kept checking the news on her phone after President Vladimir Putin’s aggrieved speech to the nation Monday that all but threatened Ukraine with war. “Things are going to be very, very uncertain,” she said, “and, most likely, very sad.” For months, Russians of all political stripes tuned out U.S. warnings that their country could soon invade Ukr
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. After using airstrikes on cities and military bases, Russian military units moved swiftly to take on Ukraine's seat of government and its largest city in what U.S. officials suspect is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime. Ukrainian leaders pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, and hotels in Kyiv were being evacuated amid early indications of an assault.