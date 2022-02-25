'Brutal act of war': Photos of Russia invading Ukraine show mass evacuations, rockets

After weeks of tensions, Russia invaded eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning. Ukraine announced dozens of people had died from Russian military attacks.

Ukrainians awoke to the sounds of explosions in major cities, including the capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Russian forces had hit military assets and other defense facilities in what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called "a brutal act of war."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law and offered weapons to anyone who wished to defend the country. U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 leaders would convene Thursday morning. He is expected to impose harsh sanctions against Russia.

Photos from Ukraine showed cities covered in smoke, rockets stuck in homes and residents injured.

Life in Ukraine: What life is like in Ukraine as Russia invades

Ukraine invasion updates: Biden levels sanctions on Russia for beginning an invasion of Ukraine

People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, get on a train to be taken to temporary residences in other regions of Russia, at the railway station in Taganrog, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east.

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.

The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.

The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment building after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Workers load the debrs a rocket onto a truck in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022.

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

An injured man stands by a vehicle of an Emergency unit to receive medical assistance after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022.

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia attacks Ukraine: Photos from invasion show military in Kyiv