After brutal five-day speaker fight, Republicans now try to govern

Olivier Douliery
3
Scott Wong and Haley Talbot and Kyle Stewart
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — After a grueling five-day, 15-ballot floor fight for speaker, House Republicans on Monday night will face what's expected to be the first of many tough legislative battles ahead: passing a package of rules that will govern how they run the House over the next two years.

A rules package at the start of a new Congress typically is not contentious, but because of the GOP’s fragile majority and concerns about Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-minute deal with the far-right Freedom Caucus, GOP vote counters are furiously working to hold the line.

One member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Rep. Tony Gonzeles, R-Texas, has said that some of McCarthy’s concessions to conservative agitators went too far and reiterated Sunday he'll be voting no. Another self-described pragmatist, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said over the weekend that she's "on the fence," but her spokesperson said Monday the congresswoman will vote yes.

"This is only the beginning. These are the easy part[s], the speaker vote and the rules vote," Gonzales said on Fox News on Monday. "But I guarantee you, nobody expected 15 rounds of voting. ... No one said it's going to be four days, 15 rounds of voting and your families are going to be run through the ringer.

"As bad as it was to watch it, it was even worse to be part of it," Gonzales continued. "Who wants to see this fiasco get played out over and over again?"

The conservative advocacy group, FreedomWorks, responded by tweeting: "If Tony's a 'NO' on the House Rules Package he should not be welcomed into the 119th Congress."

Because of their razor-thin majority, McCarthy's leadership team can afford to lose only four GOP votes on the rules package for the new Congress. Failure to pass it could blow up the delicate deal McCarthy cut last week with the Freedom Caucus to secure the speaker’s gavel.

One provision in the rules package — demanded by conservatives and slammed by moderates — would lower the threshold to just a single lawmaker to force a floor vote to oust McCarthy from the speaker's office during these next two years.

Another rules change, secured by conservatives, would ban the practice of automatically raising the federal debt ceiling when Congress passes a budget resolution. It means that the House and Senate will need to take a separate vote to hike the nation's borrowing limit, and Republicans have said they will be demanding massive spending cuts in exchange.

That is sure to result in a fiscal standoff between House Republicans and Democrats, who control the White House and Senate, when the country hits its $31.4 trillion debt limit, which is expected to happen late in the summer.

GOP leaders, including new Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, indicated Monday that they believe Republicans will be able to stick together and pass the rules package.

"Obviously the rules package is the first piece allowing us to get started with our agenda to fight for the American people," Scalise told reporters. "And that was the real goal of the rules changes, to open up the process."

Other rules changes proposed in the package include:

  • Requiring that new spending has to be offset with cuts elsewhere in the budget.

  • Requiring that lawmakers get 72 hours to read a bill before it's brought to the floor.

  • Allowing the House to vote to create a select subcommittee focused on investigating the origins of the pandemic and the "weaponization of the federal government.”

  • Gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, the nonpartisan, independent office that investigates lawmakers.

Once Republicans adopt the rules package, they will move to pass their first bill of the year: legislation by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., to rescind $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service that was approved by Congress last year as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

The GOP bill will go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper, said Monday that the GOP's IRS bill would reduce federal revenue by nearly $186 billion while slashing funding by nearly $72 billion, thereby adding $186 billion to the deficit over the next decade.

In other developments, the GOP Steering Committee, which decides who gets committee gavels and seats, has recommended Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., to be the chairman of the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who aggressively campaigned for his GOP colleagues in the 2022 midterms, defeated Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Adrian Smith, R-Neb. for the chairmanship.

Steering members also voted to recommend Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., over Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, for Homeland Security Committee chairman. The full GOP Conference is expected to sign off on those recommendations this week.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

