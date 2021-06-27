Brutal heat wave across the Pacific Northwest shatters records

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·1 min read

Portland, Oregon, and other parts of the Pacific Northwest broke all-time heat records on Saturday as residents of the typically mild region emptied stores of fans and portable air conditioners. Temperatures are forecast to rise even higher on Sunday and Monday. "If you're keeping a written list of the records that will fall," the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted, "you might need a few pages by early next week." The NWS's Spokane office warned the "heat will be historic, dangerous, prolonged and unprecedented."

In Portland, where temperatures hit 108 degrees Saturday, topping the previous record of 107, the city has opened up three cooling shelters. The Dalles, Oregon, hit 112 degrees on Saturday. The Northwest is sweltering under a "heat dome" — a tall mass of hot air that sits over a region, keeping clouds and normal weather patterns at bay — a byproduct of the changing climate, experts say. "We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity, and duration of heat waves," says Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington. "We're going to have to get used to this going forward."

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

Tim Cook reportedly called Pelosi to 'deliver a warning' about Congress' antitrust bills

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • West coast drought leads to grasshopper plague

    As the Southwest remains stuck in the most intense drought of the 21st century, a plague of grasshoppers has emerged, threatening farmers' rangelands, AP reports.Driving the news: The Department of Agriculture has responded by launching an extermination campaign against grasshoppers, the largest since the 1980s. Authorities have started to spray thousands of square miles with pesticide to kill immature grasshopper before they become adults.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Heat Dome Smashing Northwest Records Began With China Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain in China, an expanse of warm water stretching across the North Pacific, and kinks in the jet stream are combining to drive an unusual heat wave that will set records in the Pacific Northwest.Seattle and Portland may post their hottest June days in history, while heat warnings are posted in Canada as far north as the Arctic Circle. The dangerously hot temperatures raise wildfire risk, may worsen air pollution, and pose public health threats in a region where many don’t h

  • Pacific Northwest bakes under once in a millennium heat dome

    The heat is being caused by a combination of a significant atmospheric blocking pattern on top of a human-caused climate changed world.

  • Extreme heat wave hits Pacific Northwest

    An "extreme" and dangerous heat wave is beginning in the northwestern U.S. on Saturday with the potential to smash multiple records, according to forecasters. Seattle and Portland are among the areas expecting to see all-time highs. Jeff Berardelli has the forecast.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover shot 62 images for its iconic selfie with Ingenuity

    It turns out, Perseverance capturing an epic selfie of itself wasn't so easy as the rover posing, taking a single photo and calling it a day.

  • Northwest faces 'dangerous heatwave' in an area where air conditioning usually isn't needed

    Seattle and Portland are poised for temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. That can be dangerous in an area accustomed to mild summers.

  • Serena Williams announces she will not participate at Tokyo Olympics

    The Olympics has lost another significant tennis name as Serena Williams announced her non-attendance, joining Rafael Nadal on a list that is only likely to become longer as the Games approach. The unfortunate reality is that tennis players do not see the Olympics as a career-defining moment. The tournament sits in a curious space, more prestigious than the regular tour events but less so than the four grand slams. Ahead of her opening match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Williams’s mood in the interv

  • ‘Jaw-dropping’ forecast warns of climate change’s future impact in WA, scientists say

    It’s a forecast so hot that it left some seasoned meteorologists initially in disbelief.

  • Vehicles stuck on flooded Detroit freeways after torrential downpour

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County because of the flooding.

  • Filipina Drag Queens

    Filipina drag queens Andy Crocker, Vinas DeLuxe, and Lady Gagita are set to perform alongside Nadine Lustre in an upcoming virtual concert by BPO company TaskUs. (Video cortesy of TaskUs)

  • US heatwave: Pacific Northwest sees record temperatures

    The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings for Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.

  • Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Even Cheekier On Sale

    Frankies Bikinis, home of obsession-worthy swimsuits with flattering cuts and colorful styles, is celebrating July 4 early with a limited-time sale. Now through June 27, you can get 20% off site-wide with the promo code STARS. (A handful of exclusions apply.) With free shipping, thousands of rave reviews plus customer photos, and a splashy sale that only comes around once in a blue moon, we’d file this summer event under the “can’t-miss” category. Started in 2012 by Francesca Aiello, the imprint

  • I flew on a 38-year-old Boeing 757 used as a 'testbed' and saw how it's ushering in the next era of tech to help stop the rise in pilot error-related incidents

    The technology currently being tested on the Boeing 757 could've prevented recent near-misses that threatened the lives of thousands of flyers.

  • Vehicles Underwater at Stellantis Shipping Yard after Massive Rainfall Hits Detroit

    An as yet unknown number of Jeeps, Dodge Durangos, and other brand-new vehicles appear submerged in video of the flooding.

  • Pacific Northwest "Heat Dome" to affect more than 25M with unprecedented temperatures

    One of the worst heat waves on record to hit the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia is underway, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits Saturday before reaching unprecedented levels Sunday and Monday.Why it matters: Extreme heat events are dangerous to public health, with heat ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually. In addition, extreme heat events such as this one are a clear manifestation of human-caused climate change.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Sprawling heat dome brings record-shattering temperatures to the Pacific Northwest

    A stifling "heat dome" is parked over the Pacific Northwest, bringing unprecedented heat to at least 25 million in the United States, and more in Canada. Temperatures are forecast to hit an apex Sunday and Monday in many areas.Why it matters: Extreme heat threatens lives, ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually. In addition, extreme heat events such as this one are a clear manifestation of human-caused climate change, with numerous studies linking such events to the long-term

  • Two disturbances moving through the Atlantic. One could reach the southeast coast

    The southeast coast could see some gusty weather early next week if a disturbance off the coast continues its westward path, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • Pacific Northwest to swelter in "oppressive and unprecedented" heat wave

    An "extreme" and dangerous heat wave is expected to begin in the northwestern U.S. on Saturday with the potential to smash multiple records, say forecasters.

  • [Update] — Widespread flooding in Detroit area submerges cars at Jeep plant

    A shipping yard near the the Stellantis Jeep factory in Detroit was flooded this weekend after severe weather buffeted the region. The vehicles underwater appear to be Jeep Grand Cherokees. The Detroit Free Press confirmed the situation at the holding yard near the facility, the Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

  • Why This Drought Scientist Has Packed Her ‘Runaway Bag’

    Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via GettyThe rainy season in California has come and gone. Now, most of the larger Southwest region of the United States is in the throes of a record-breaking dry spell.So what? Some Americans might say. With a pandemic easing and life seemingly returning to normal, millions of people might prefer to think about, well, having fun.But this drought is no long-term, theoretical problem—and from the potential for another nightmare fire season to literal battles over water, exp