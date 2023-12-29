Brutal Houston crime: Assault, robbery of elderly man caught on camera

HOUSTON - On December 23, the day before Christmas Eve, Florentino Hurtado and his wife went to La Michoacana, a food store in north Houston.

Florentino, 69, who according to his family has Alzeimer's, waited for his wife in their car while she ran in.

In the video, you see Florentino get out of the car, apparently disoriented, and try to get into the car next to his.

That car owner walks out of the store and immediately starts punching Florentino, beating him to the ground.

The attack lasts for about two minutes. The suspect, Trayvion Lockridge, according to police, punches the victim eight times and punches/stomps him four times.

The video also shows the suspect rummaging through the victim's pockets, and court documents say that Lockridge stole the victim's phone during the attack.

Police arrested Lockridge, and the man he was with, Derodrick Stephens. Both are charged with aggravated robbery [of a victim over the age of 65 or disabled].

Jessica Hurtado, Florentino's daughter, says her father is still recovering.

"Fractured cheek bone, his eye is still being tested and stiches in three different spots," she said.

She says her father was simply confused and should never have been attacked like this.

"We're already dealing with a lot of Alzheimer's, and anyone who has family dealing with dementia knows it's a lot. So the fact that this had to happen is just sad. It's really sad. My father did not deserve this at all."

Although the state suggested a 1 million dollar bond, Judge Colleen Gaido set Lockridge's bond at $50 thousand. A bond Jessica says is much too low.

"It's just sad. It's really sad, my father did not deserve this at all," she said. "We just want justice for my dad. That's all we want."

According to court records, Lockridge doesn't have a criminal history. Records show that Stephens has a lengthy criminal history, including robbery and assault charges dating back to 2009.

Stephens has yet to appear in court for his bond to be set.