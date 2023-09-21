Brutal Lawrence County murder case nears an end with 8 of 9 suspects sentenced

It's been three years since Sarah Pasco and another woman were held at gunpoint near an abandoned well on the outskirts of Lawrence County before being told to climb inside.

They held shovels against their will at a Stotts City home earlier that day — Aug. 11, 2020 — and were told to dig their own graves, but there appeared to be a change in plans.

Both women were ordered into the trunk of a car before being transferred to the well near a county road outside Miller, where they were told to go into the dark, 25-foot hole.

Sarah Pasco

Gary Hunter Jr., who initiated the kidnapping, proceeded to shoot downward with multiple friends nearby, killing Pasco instantly. The other woman, who survived the shooting, played dead underneath Pasco's body until the scene had cleared.

Reports indicate that the crime may have been related to a drug deal gone awry, and that Pasco, 27, had no previous illegal dealings with the group.

Nine people involved in the case were charged with first-degree murder and a litany of other felonies. Although Hunter pulled the trigger, under Missouri law the others present could be charged with murder for contributing to the crime.

Three of the nine — Hunter, Steven Calverley and Diona Park — faced the death penalty for their roles.

Gary Hunter Jr.

Since early 2022, plea deals and sentencings have been handed out to eight of the nine defendants, with many sentenced to decades behind bars.

One man, Frank Sheridan of Aurora, avoided prison. He was sentenced to five years' probation earlier this week (15 years of his prison sentence suspended) after pleading guilty to a kidnapping charge and helping investigators.

The one holdout of the group, Calverley, is accused of shooting into the well after Hunter. He is scheduled for a January trial. Since he hasn't pleaded guilty, the death penalty is still on the table.

Here is a breakdown of the eight others who were sentenced and their roles in the crime:

Gary Hunter Jr., 27, of Mt. Vernon: Hunter was sentenced to 40 years in prison Jan. 22 on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Hunter initiated the abduction of the women before shooting and killing Pasco and injuring the other woman in the well.

Andrew J. Cypret, 30, of Billings: Cypret was sentenced to 32 years in March 2022. He pleaded guilty to two charges, second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He was accused of holding the women at gunpoint for Hunter, who briefly left the women, as they dug their own graves.

Lyle B. Delong, 26, of Stotts City: Delong was sentenced to 32 years in March 2022 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Delong was accused of driving the women, who were in the trunk of a car, to the well along with Diona Parks. He also reportedly helped set Pasco's truck ablaze. DeLong is the son of Richard DeLong, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing Erin Vanderhoef and her three children in their northwest Springfield home in 1999.

Siera Dunham, 22, of Mt. Vernon: Dunham pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge in October 2022 that resulted in a 15-year sentence. Dunham, who went to the murder scene with the other assailants, wanted Pasco's sunglasses and shoes before her death. During questioning with detectives, Dunham reportedly wore those items, which were soon turned into evidence.

Diona L. Parks, 29, of Stotts City: Parks was sentenced to 30 years in January 2022. She is accused of helping kidnap the women and burning Pasco's truck.

Christina N. Knapp, 41, of Stotts City : Knapp was sentenced to 15 years in February 2022 on charges of kidnapping and robbery. Hunter initially took the women to Knapp's home Stotts City home, where he forced the women to begin digging their own graves. Knapp retrieved a gun for Hunter at the residence.

Kimberly K. Henderson, 50, of Stotts City : Henderson was sentenced to 25 years in February 2022 after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery. She was accused of taking the keys of Pasco's truck, aiding Hunter in the initial kidnapping and robbery.

Frank J. Sheridan Jr., 30, of Aurora: Sheridan is the most recent of the group to be sentenced. After pleading guilty to first-degree kidnapping, his 15-year sentence this week was suspended and he will serve five years probation. Sheridan, who helped investigators in the case, rode in Pasco's truck along with Hunter to the well.

