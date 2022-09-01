Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem.

The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun at the time of his arrest.

As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani Crum approached the officers and tensions quickly escalated, the video shows.

Ms Crum, 19, at one point appears to strike an officer on the shoulder with an open hand.

When the officer attempts to shove her off, the woman begins to back away before he advances once more and clocks her in the face, knocking her on her back on the city pavement.

She is then seen rolling around in pain and clutching her face before two officers scoop her up off the ground and place her in handcuffs.

In the video, bystanders to the punch out can be heard shouting at the officers, “Bro why would you do that?” while another bystander chirps in, “C’mon bro, you hit her man.”

The badge number of the officer seen in the since-viral video is associated with Detective Kendo Kinsey, a neighborhood coordination officer in Harlem’s 32nd precinct, according to The Daily Beast.

The Independent has reached out to both the NYPD and Officer Kinsey for comment on the video.

When reached by Daily Beast, the officer informed the news outlet that he was “very much” aware of the video but could not comment further.

Tamani Crum is seen writhing in pain on the pavement after getting knocked to the ground by an officer’s punch to the face (Instagram/mysonnenygeneral)

Officer Kinsey, who has been employed with the NYPD since 2005, has received six complaints between 2014 to 2018, according to records kept with the Citizen Complaint Review Board (CCRB), which is an independent police watchdog group that collects data on officer’s conduct.

Crum is seen getting handcuffed after an NYPD officer punched her to the ground after she struck the officer on the shoulder with an open-faced hand (Instagram/mysonnenygeneral)

Of those six, two of the complaints – one for discourtesy and one for abuse of authority – were substantiated, but he only received discipline for the first complaint and not the second one.

It is unclear whether the NYPD would be disciplining the officer for striking the woman.

Ms Crum, meanwhile, is facing charges for assault and resisting arrest.

The video sparked widespread backlash in the community and beyond as activists demand accountability for Officer Kinsey.