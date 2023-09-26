Brutal mugging caught on camera as masked robbers jump victim from behind

Graphic video warning

Shocking surveillance video shows two muggers, one wearing a mask, jump a Chicago man from behind in a broad daylight attack that prompted residents to hold an incensed community meeting Monday as robberies soar in the Windy City's North Side.

Cameras captured the 33-year-old victim walking down a side street around 3 p.m. Monday eating a slice of pizza in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The first robber, wearing a hat and dark clothes, ran up and without warning punched the victim in the face from behind, then slammed him into a chain fence and continued to throw punches.

A second man, wearing a mask, ran up and joined the assault, wrestling the victim's bag off his shoulder.

"What the f---," the shocked victim says as he struggles with the two on top of him.

"Man shut up," one of the attackers says, as they continue to throw punches and toss him around.

A witness in a nearby car could be heard blaring her horn to try scaring them off, but the noise did not appear to deter the attackers.

Finally, they kicked the screaming victim while he was down and walk off with his bag as he stopped moving.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, Chicago police told Fox News Digital. No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Video of a nearby community meeting from FOX 32 Chicago shows angry residents demanding improved safety. As officials tamped down on shouting attendees, one man was ejected, according to the outlet.

City officials argued that talking about the problem could make the community feel safer and that a planned effort to engage city youths is part of their solution to the spike in violence.

Citywide police statistics show robberies have climbed 24% from 2022.

In the Chicago Police Department's 14th District, where the attack took place, robberies are up 53% so far this year and have risen 130% since 2021.

Car thefts have soared by 150% in the community this year, too – and police are reminding residents to know their own license plate numbers just in case, "for quicker tracking."

Last week, police warned area residents about a string of gunpoint robberies involving two to three masked male suspects carrying pistols and rifles sticking up victims after dark.

They are urging Chicagoans to travel in groups and not to carry large sums of money. Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Emily Robertson contributed to this report.





