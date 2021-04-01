Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers' efforts

  • Teresa Ting stands for a portrait, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that started with the pandemic. Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in February. “It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, people cross a busy street in the shopping district of Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
  • FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, pedestrians walk in the Flushing neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Teresa Ting stands for a portrait, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that started with the pandemic. Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in February. “It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack. ​(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Teresa Ting stands for a portrait, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that started with the pandemic. Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in February. “It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack. ​(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
1 / 5

Asian American Woman Assaulted

Teresa Ting stands for a portrait, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that started with the pandemic. Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in February. “It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERRY TANG and DEEPTI HAJELA
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fed up with the incessant attacks on Asian Americans, Stan Lee recently started voluntarily patrolling San Francisco's Chinatown. So when the 53-year-old fire lieutenant saw a video of a New York City woman getting brutally beaten, he didn't have to guess how his fellow volunteers — other Asian American firefighters — were taking it.

“I’m pretty sure they’re all steamed, like I am,” said Lee, who is Chinese American. “It’s personal. It could have been our aunt or our mom or our grandma.”

The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church in the daytime this week near New York City's Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic.

New York police say the assailant yelled racial slurs at the Filipina American woman and told her, “You don't belong here!” The video quickly drew millions of views along with widespread condemnation, not just for its heinous nature but the seemingly indifferent bystanders. The assailant was arrested and charged Wednesday with hate crimes.

Asian American groups from coast to coast, already doing more than digital activism — patrolling, escorting, chaperoning, — are trying not to let this latest hate crime discourage those efforts.

“I think that gives us more motive to take care of our own,” Lee said. “We see everyone in our community as our own. It doesn’t have to be just Asians.”

In New York City, Teresa Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in February.

“It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack.

She wanted to do something more than posting messages on social media and was happily surprised when people showed up to volunteer. The group has since organized volunteers to go out in parts of Flushing, a heavily Asian neighborhood, on weekend afternoons.

Volunteers travel in groups of three, and have an app they use to communicate with each other. Ting, who wants to expand to offer a chaperone service, said she wanted people to know how to get involved and tactics they could use.

“I think it’s very necessary, especially in the Asian community right now, just because a lot of the elders have a language barrier. They can’t speak or understand English," she said. “That’s why I feel a lot of hate crimes have been unreported.”

Bystander training has also been on the rise and the need was only reinforced by the video of this week's attack. Emily May, co-founder of Hollaback!, which offers training on how to respond when witnessing harassment, said it was disturbing that the video showed several witnesses to the attack who didn't seem to render aid to the woman.

Two have been identified as lobby workers, and the attack took place on the street right outside of their building. Neither intervened or called 911, the police said. One of them was even seen closing the building door during the assault.

May said there were things they could have done, even if they were worried about harm coming to themselves, like shouting or otherwise creating a distraction.

“I still think there are ways that they could have intervened without compromising their own safety," she said.

Marita Etcubanez, senior director of strategic initiatives for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the organization partnered with Hollaback! last year to offer free online bystander training that focused on Asian Americans.

“It’s clear that the training was responding to a need and a lot of concerns within the community because we had over 1,000 people register for the first two trainings that we offered,” she said.

The interest in the training has cycled up and down since, and demand has increased as anti-Asian attacks have gotten more coverage.

Asian Americans are still reeling just weeks after a white gunman opened fire inside three Asian-owned massage businesses in metro Atlanta. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, died. The shooter has not been charged with any hate crimes, and authorities received intense backlash when they cited the suspect blaming a “sex addiction.” Critics say the victims' race is inextricably tied to the motive.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ordered a review of how the Justice Department can best deploy its resources to combat hate crimes during a surge in incidents targeting Asian Americans.

Garland issued a department-wide memo announcing the 30-day review, citing the “recent rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, particularly the disturbing trend in reports of violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community since the start of the pandemic.”

Asian American activists say former President Donald Trump is partly to blame because of his rhetoric around COVID-19, which he frequently referred to as the “Chinese virus.” They say he gave license for people to show racism that was already present and rooted in decades of anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,800 anti-Asian incidents were reported to the organization between March 2020 through February. The group, which tracks incidents of discrimination, hate and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., said that number is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.”

According to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, hate crimes targeting Asians ballooned by 150% last year, while hate crimes overall during the pandemic went down 7%.

Lee, the San Francisco firefighter, said he is willing to keep volunteering for however long it feels necessary, adding that he often bumps into volunteers from other citizen patrols, a sign of how much attention the issue is getting. Asian American seniors he's met still want to maintain their routines.

“If they are scared they’re not showing it, because they still have to go about their daily lives,” he said.

____

Tang reported from Phoenix. Hajela and Tang are members of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow Tang on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ttangAP. Follow Hajela on Twitter at http://twitter.com/dhajela.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City, police said Wednesday. Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, is the man seen on surveillance video kicking and stomping the woman near Times Square on Monday. The woman was attacked in front of an apartment building.

  • NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City. (March 31)

  • Suspect arrested in brutal New York assault of Asian woman

    Police in New York's Chinatown have stepped up patrols following a surge in anti-Asian violence

  • Suspect in Manhattan attack on Asian woman charged with assault as a hate crime

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man previously convicted of murdering his mother has been arrested and charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime, an attack captured on a video that went viral amid a rise in anti-Asian incidents in the United States. Police identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in the video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her several more times on Monday near Times Square in midtown Manhattan. Elliot was due to be arraigned later on Wednesday on two charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said at a news briefing.

  • Manhattan DA speaks on arrest of suspect in attack on Asian woman

    On Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.&nbsp;spoke about the arrest of a suspect in a brutal attack on an Asian woman near Times Square.

  • California man accused of repeatedly threatening to shoot Asian Americans

    Police said the man went to the same store four times in a week — and had a violent warning.

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Get tough on China or risk losing control of global trade, UK tells G7

    Britain pushed G7 allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules. Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.

  • 2 brutal anti-Asian attacks in NYC as bystanders do nothing

    In both cases, bystanders did nothing to intervene.

  • Asian Seniors Find Their Cars Burned to a Crisp in Oakland

    A pair of Asian neighbors in their 60s and 70s fell victim to car fires in Oakland, California on Saturday. A vehicle owned by his Chinese neighbor, which was parked directly behind his car, also caught fire. While Oakland Fire doesn’t have any evidence yet to confirm foul play— Mr. Chheng and his senior neighbor, who is Chinese and doesn’t want to be identified feel scared of retaliation if they were targeted.

  • After A Year Without Mass School Shootings, Experts Sound the Alarm About a ‘Return to Normal’

    As the pandemic spread across the country, students were swept from their classrooms and isolated in their homes, raising concern that the instability could result in devastating emotional health implications and widespread learning loss. But it also came with an unsettling silver lining: A year without a single mass school shooting. The trend wasn’t unique […]

  • Editorial: Anti-Asian hate demands a societal response

    New White House actions to improve data collection and hate-crimes enforcement are welcome, but what's most needed is a deeper recognition of Asian Americans' individuality and dignity.

  • Asian American executives at DoorDash, YouTube, Facebook donated $10 million to support the AAPI community

    DoorDash founder Tony Xu, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joined nearly 1,000 other business executives in signing the letter.

  • Brian Austin Green Sounds Super Serious About Sharna Burgess From This Story of Their First Kiss

    Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ quarantine romance is kicking up a notch. This doesn’t seem to be a fly-by-night romance at all given how super serious they sound about each other — and how they approached their first kiss. The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that they are now six months into their […]

  • Micron, Western Digital each exploring possible deal for Japanese chip maker Kioxia: WSJ

    A deal for Kioxia, which is controlled by private-equity firm Bain Capital, isn't guaranteed, and it isn't clear how it might be structured, the report said, adding that should a deal come together, it could be finalized later this spring. Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second-largest maker of flash memory chips, had last year shelved plans for what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering in 2020. Previously known as Toshiba Memory, Kioxia had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, offering up to 334.3 billion yen in shares.

  • Anti-Asian attack suspect arrested by NYPD

    Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack, caught on camera, on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Midtown Manhattan.

  • Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsCash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.U.S. sanctions forced Huawei to strike a deal to sell its budget Honor unit to a state-backed consortium. Huawei has received a 10 billion yuan deposit from the buyers but the deal’s closing has been delayed by the pandemic, the company said in its annual report published Wednesday. The transaction should close this summer, according to Huawei.Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeTikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BTS Comes Out in Support of #StopAsianHate Movement

    Members of K-pop sensation BTS have expressed “grief and anger” amid the rise of hate crimes toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in recent months. The South Korean group tweeted a statement supporting the #StopAsianHate movement on March 29. Asian communities in the U.S. and in other parts of the world have witnessed an increase in discrimination since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • MORTAL KOMBAT Has a New Release Date

    Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular fighting game franchises of all time. Here's everything we know about the newest film adaptation so far. The post MORTAL KOMBAT Has a New Release Date appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Your Taurus Monthly Horoscope for April

    Go ahead and start your Taurus season countdown.