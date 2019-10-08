Brutal new poll shows 3 in 10 Republicans support Trump impeachment push

A 58 percent majority of Americans say House Democrats were right to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and a 49 percent plurality say the House should vote to remove him from office, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released Tuesday morning. Support for impeachment has jumped significantly across the board since the White House released a transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late September.

There is a clear partisan split in the results, but 28 percent of Republicans said they support the House impeachment investigation — a 21-point jump from a Washington Post/ABC News poll in July — and 18 percent of Republicans want the House to "vote to remove Trump from office." Meanwhile, 86 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of independents support the impeachment investigation; 78 percent of Democrats and 49 percent of independents want the House to vote to evict Trump from the White House. There's also a generation gap — 40 percent of Republicans age 18-39 back the impeachment investigation versus 23 percent of those 40-64 and 13 percent of Republicans 65 and older.

The Post and George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government conducted the poll by phone Oct. 1-6 among 1,007 U.S. adults, and the margin or sampling error for the entire survey is ±3.5 percentage points. The results were nearly identical for U.S. adults and registered voters. On FiveThirtyEight's aggregate of impeachment polling, which did not include this new poll, 46.5 percent support the impeachment inquiry and 44.7 percent do not.