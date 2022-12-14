‘Brutal rapist’ who served time for Duval County case sought after woman mutilated, deputies say

Central Florida deputies are asking for help finding a man they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.

Deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10. The victim is expected to survive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

White is a registered sexual predator, Orange County deputies said.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Whitehead spent 30 years in prison from 1987 to 2017 on charges of kidnapping, armed sexual battery and first-degree attempted murder in a 1986 Duval County case.

If you spot him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

