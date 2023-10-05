'Brutal Russian crime': 51 civilians killed in missile strike at Ukraine café. Live updates

Russia blasted several Ukrainian provinces Thursday with a multi-pronged attack − killing at least 51 civilians in a missile strike at a village café and shop in the northeast and swarming south and central regions with drones − as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was about to make his case for a unified front against Moscow's aggression to European leaders.

The assault in the Kharkiv province village of Hroza, where about 60 people gathered for a wake following a funeral, was one of the deadliest in the war in months, Ukrainian authorities said. Zelenskyy branded it "terrorism'' and said it was a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime.”

Emergency personnel cleared out rubble and bodies were strewn on a children's playground in Hroza, a village of about 500 people less than 20 miles west of Kupiansk, a focus of the Russian military effort. Before traveling to southern Spain early Thursday for a summit with fellow European heads of state, Zelenskyy had visited the area Tuesday to meet with troops and inspect equipment supplied by the West.

He was sure to plead for more after Thursday's onslaught, which included a 29-drone barrage aimed at Odesa and Mykolaiv in the south as well as the central Kirovohrad province. Ukraine's air force said it intercepted 24 of the drones, but one of the five that got through damaged an infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad, regional administration head Andriy Raykovych said.

“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Developments:

∎ Russia has successfully tested an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, when he also warned the country’s parliament could revoke its ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests.

∎ Marina Ovsyannikova, a former state TV journalist who warned viewers on camera they were being lied to about the war, was sentenced in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison for her protest. She defected to France with her daughter.

Allies have to 'save unity in Europe'

At a time when support for Ukraine seems to be flagging in the U.S. and other parts of the West, the approximately 50 European leaders meeting Thursday in the Spanish city of Granada vowed to remain firm in their backing.

The exclusion of military aid for Ukraine in the funding deal that averted a U.S. government shutdown last weekend, combined with the election of pro-Russia candidate Robert Fico in Slovakia and Hungary's tenuous support have raised questions about the commitment of Ukraine's allies as the Kremlin continues its relentless attack.

“The main challenge that we have is to save unity in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

President Joe Biden Biden called other world powers Tuesday to coordinate on Ukraine in a deliberate show of the U.S. backing and said he's looking at alternate avenues for funding assistance in light of growing resistance from House Republicans.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the push to bolster Ukraine's war effort won't succeed without U.S. involvement.

“Everybody that doesn’t want Putin winning this war is to look for ways for the U.S. to retake this issue and continue supporting Ukraine,” Borrell said. “Certainly we can do more. But the U.S. is something irreplaceable for the support of Ukraine.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia war live updates: Missile strike kills 51 at café