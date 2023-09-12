‘Brutal stabbing’: Broward man caught nearly a month after stabbing woman

A Pompano Beach man wanted for “brutally stabbing” a woman nearly a month ago was caught Monday, authorities say.

Andrew Frazer, 41, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder. As of Tuesday, he was still in the Broward County Main Jail. Deputies arrested him on a search warrant after an investigation.

On Aug. 15, surveillance video showed Frazer running up to a woman near the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Coming up to her from behind, he “maliciously stabbed” and then beat her.

As Frazer ran and then drove off, the woman sought help from a nearby business. She was rushed to a hospital with multiple broken bones and a stab wound.

The sheriff’s office told the Miami Herald that Frazer and the woman knew each other but in what capacity is uncertain. She has since been released from the hospital.