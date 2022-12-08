Brutal stabbing of teen girl in 2000 leads to guilty verdict for Palatka man

Nearly two years and eight months after stabbing his ex-girlfriend nearly 100 times, Anthony Maurice Foxx was found guilty of first-degree murder in November.

At around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Palatka police arrived at a violent scene in the area of Husson Avenue and Pink Orchid Way in Palatka.

There, a 16-year-old girl was found unresponsive and appeared to have been stabbed multiple times in numerous places.

Palatka Police Department published a Facebook post a day after the stabbing took place. In that post, the department described the girl being transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood.

Foxx, then 19, approached officers on the scene and began talking. Due to witness statements and upon further investigation, Foxx was determined to be the suspect in the murder.

At the time of his arrest, Foxx was booked on charges of second-degree murder.

Just short of three years after the crime, 7th Circuit prosecutors of Volusia, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties released a statement in which they found Foxx guilty of first-degree murder. This was an upgraded charge versus the initial arrest for second degree murder.

Three other defendants not related to this case were also tried and found guilty on the same day for the 7th Circuit prosecutors.

The State Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“Today, your State Attorney’s Office obtained guilty verdicts on four dangerous and deadly defendants. ... Another (referring to Foxx) was found guilty of murder for stabbing his girlfriend approximately 100 times. Your Prosecutors work tirelessly to ensure the safety of you and your families. Today’s verdicts affirm our commitment to all of you.”





