Brutal Video Shows Charlotte Police Punching a Black Woman

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is in the hot seat after the circulation of a video showing its officers punching a Black woman while trying to arrest her.



The department said in a statement that the woman in the video, along with a man, were approached by the CMPD for allegedly smoking weed in public. They claim the woman threw a punch at one of the officers and that the male suspect had a firearm. Things escalated when they refused arrest, claim the department.

A small crowd of bystanders surrounded the scene, some stopping their cars to record. In the video, the officers ordered them to back up as they drew closer, yelling at them to stop hitting the woman.

“They’re going to kill her right on the ground,” one person is heard saying.

“You don’t put your hands on a woman like that bruh!” another bystander yelled.

The video shows the woman in handcuffs being lifted off the ground and escorted into a patrol car. Corine Mack, the president of Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP, told WCNC he saw marks on her face as if she was struck in the face, though police only commented on the strikes to the woman’s leg.



Jennings said he is working to release the body camera footage of the whole incident. The department stated that the officer was “intentional” about where he struck the woman to “gain compliance” but an internal affairs investigation is being conducted.

