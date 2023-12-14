Brutal wars. A new monarch. Taylor Swift (and more Taylor Swift.) These stories defined 2023

War in Israel. War in Ukraine. America's next presidential election.

Unless something remarkable happens in days, both wars will linger into 2024 as U.S. voters begin the process of selecting our next commander in chief and further narrow a diverse field of candidates led by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Throughout 2023, USA TODAY's graphics team explained the nuances of the wars and the upcoming election. Our graphics also explored several other issues that will endure into the new year such as climate change, invasive species and housing affordability.

Other graphics celebrated those who will take their talents to various stages in the new year such as singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and basketball great LeBron James. Other visual stories looked at new feats in space that seem to harken a new space race. Below, we've also highlighted a visual story from each month.

Timeline of conflict: Why the 2023 Israeli-Palestinian fighting is among the most brutal in years

The Hamas attack on Israelis on Oct. 7 has its roots in pre-biblical times. Though its borders have shifted over the years, Palestinian territories used to be what are now Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Both Israeli Jews’ and Palestinian Arabs’ history, culture and identity are linked to the Palestinian territories and to the ancient city of Jerusalem.

'A choice without a choice': Stories from Ukrainians deported by Russia

The United States estimates the Russians may have deported as many as 1.6 million Ukrainians. Ukraine’s president has placed the number at 2 million. One human rights organization says the total could be 4.7 million. The deportees may include hundreds of thousands of children.

According to Human Rights Watch, most of those who were forcibly transferred to Russia or Russian-controlled territories came from the region around Kharkiv and the city of Mariupol, which was under siege for 10 weeks before falling under Russian control in May 2022. According to several sources, there were also deportations from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Donald Trump's crowded calendar: How legal battles conflict with the 2024 campaign

Like every presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump has a hectic year ahead of him. Unlike his competitors, criminal indictments may force him to sacrifice time on the campaign trail for appearances in court.

Across America, how high mortgage rates keep buying a house out of reach

The Federal Reserve's policymaking panel aggressively raised short-term interest rates until this past summer. By then, mortgage rates had followed suit and more than doubled. In most markets, home prices have continued to increase, too. U.S. homes haven't been this unaffordable since 1984 when 30-year mortgage rates hovered around 14%. The mix of higher prices and more expensive monthly mortgages has led to a steep decline in existing home sales. We looked at 10 markets across the country.

See how SpaceX's Starlink is driving record rocket launches on Florida's Space Coast

SpaceX and two other companies have launched twice as many rockets from the Space Coast this year than the United States did in the heat of the Space Race in 1966, and the pace doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. The 57 launches last year and the dozen more in 2023 are remarkable increases from 30 launches three years ago. This year has even included three days with two launches in a single day.

Visualizing climate change's wrath: Global warming's dire impact on Earth explored

A dizzying array of weather and water data this past year illustrates alarming changes in Earth's natural systems. Ocean heat waves. Melting glaciers. Record high temperatures. Record low sea ice formations. At times it can be hard to keep track. We charted a several data points, including near-surface temperatures, that scientists are watching and where, and what that means.

A particularly sluggish invasion: Giant snails force Florida counties into quarantine

African land snails – which grow to more than five times the size of a garden snail – pose a health risk to Floridians while also threatening the state's agriculture and wildlife. They are capable of causing extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.

Taylor Swift tour has many 'eras.' We tracked her movements to give you the look and feel.

After filling U.S. stadiums and movie theaters throughout the year, Swift, Time's "Person of the Year," will take The Eras Tour overseas for most of 2024. She has a few fall shows scheduled in the U.S., too. Details matter to Swifties. So much so that one fan even traced all her movements during each song on stage, which we animated in our story. That's a 44-song set list spread out over 10 distinctly different sets, representing the albums – or eras – from the past 17 years of her career.

The Sphere in Las Vegas is a new immersive experience and a glitzy add-on to the Strip

Perhaps Swift will one day play the Sphere in Las Vegas after U2's residency ends. The $2.3 billion immersive venue opened in September with a 25-concert series starring U2. "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere" runs through mid-December and celebrates the band's 1991 album "Achtung Baby." The venue has also launched a 360-degree experience called "Postcard From Earth" written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Sphere will also host sporting events including Esports, boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts.

LeBron James captured the scoring title. We visualized every shot.

On Feb. 7, LeBron "King James," one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, captured the all-time scoring crown held by by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for more than 30 years. Abdul-Jabbar set the all-time scoring record with 38,387 points after playing 1,560 games. James very likely won't need that many games to pass his next major milestone: 40,000 points. In our interactive story, you to game out exactly how many points he might score by the time he retires.

NCAA conference realignment shook up Big 10, Big 12 and PAC-12. We mapped the impact

The dust probably hasn't settled on the realignment of major college sports, but in just a few months, the names Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 will be even more distant approximations of what they were only a few years ago. In 2024, the longest in-conference Big Ten trip grows to 2,463 miles from Eugene, Oregon, to New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Anatomy of a landslide: California storms bring misery, destruction across the state

Severe flooding and landslides battered California as a wave of tropical precipitation from the Pacific Ocean rushed through the drought-stricken West. Multiple roads closed in the San Francisco area, between Fremont and Sunol, as well as in Mendocino County (close to the unincorporated community of Piercy) and in the Mendocino National Forest.

US tracked suspected Chinese spy balloon for 5 days before shooting it down over the Atlantic

An Air Force jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast Feb. 4, after it drifted for five days across Idaho, Montana and the continental U.S. before reaching the Atlantic. An F-22 Raptor jet fired a single missile that sent the balloon into the ocean. State Department officials said the following week that balloon carried devices to intercept sensitive communications.

Silicon Valley Bank collapse explained in graphics

When Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in March, it created the second-largest bank failure in US history.

Here's how it all came tumbling down:

As the bank grew to be the 16th largest in America, SVB invested their funds in long-term bonds when rates were near zero.

This may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but when interest rates rose, those long-term bond prices fell, cratering their investments.

The chandelier has descended on 'The Phantom of the Opera' after 35 years on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show in Broadway history, closed April 16 after 13,981 performances over a 35-year run. Audiences hadn’t returned in pre-pandemic numbers to the costly “Phantom,” which required a steady stream of tourists' dollars. Four charts put into perspective the popular musical's run, which began in January 1988.

Offers fit for a king: How shops around the UK are celebrated Charles' coronation

A new monarch taking the throne may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it's one that shops and companies are not willing to pass up in the United Kingdom. The last time the crown was placed on a monarch's head was more than 70 years ago, in 1953. King Charles III's coronation was May 6.

From Charles masks to crowned bears, decorated cupcakes and even popcorn and mayonnaise, the shops sold gifts, books, party items and office stationery all the way up to the grocery chains, which set up coronation corners and put coronation-themed fare on the shelves to celebrate the historic moment.

What is a catastrophic implosion? Graphics explain how the search for the missing Titanic sub unfolded

The world watched as a growing team of search and rescue experts tackled their complex and dangerous mission at extreme depths in a remote location 400 miles east of Nantucket. Here’s a look at the difficult task the team faced, the technology used and conditions that may have led to "a catastrophic implosion."

Inflation? Recession? How Fed rate hikes and economy's outlook compares with soft landings of past

The Federal Reserve has landed a hot U.S. economy softly before. It has also helped usher in a recession and nearly doubled unemployment. Which will be this time? Our current Fed captain hasn't offered too many opinions about how we might land, but he's sounded modestly optimistic this year and the Fed hasn't raised interest rates since July. The economic signs are impressive, too: With annual inflation just a third of its June 2022 high, unemployment is holding steady.

Maps, before-and-after images of the destruction in Hawaii caused by Maui fires

After deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui and killed dozens, satellite images and photos reveal the extent of the destruction in historic Lahaina Town, a popular vacation area with cultural roots that go back centuries. More than 2,700 structures were destroyed in Lahaina by the fire, fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora to the south and a high-pressure system to the north.

iPhone 15 pro uses USB-C charger: How did Apple get here?

Apple began selling its iPhone 15 in late September. With the phone's introduction came new features including an upgraded camera and display, an action button and a move to kill off its Lightning charging cord and replace it with the universal standard USB-C. Unlike previous cord changes the USB-C was one of necessity that was brought on by European regulation.

Dec. 10: Maps and graphics show how Hamas militants' deadly raid unfolded – and how fighting will get worse

More than 1,900 people died, including at least 14 Americans, and fighting continued after the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched thousands of rockets from Gaza against Israeli cities and sent an estimated 1,000 gunmen across Israel's border to attack and kidnap civilians on Oct. 7. The coordinated assault, the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, caught the nation and the world by surprise. Israeli Defense Forces responded with airstrikes and rocket attacks against cities inside the Gaza Strip.

Timeline of the deadly mass shooting in Maine

Hundreds of law enforcement officials conducted a massive manhunt for an Army reservist who was suspected in two shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 in Lewiston, Maine. Thousands of residents of nearby towns were ordered to shelter in place during the two-day search. The shootings occurred Oct. 25 at the Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.

How does Shohei Ohtani's $700M contract compare to other global superstars?

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency inspired wild-eyed dreams of a contract worth at least a half-billion dollars. Turns out that was way too low. Ohtani agreed to the biggest contract in sports history on Dec. 9, a 10-year, $700 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers, befitting his unprecedented status as the greatest two-way player of all time. (Although an elbow injury will prevent him from pitching until 2025).

