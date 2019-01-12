Brutal winter storm dumps 9 inches of snow on St. Louis, rolls toward Washington

Layers of ice coat a bench at Lions Park as the sun peeks through clouds on Jan. 11, 2019, along the shores of Lake Michigan in St. Joseph, Michigan.

A bitter winter storm that dumped more than 9 inches of snow on St. Louis spread eastward across the country Saturday, threatening heavy snow in Kentucky, the Appalachians and Washington, D.C.

St. Louis, which caught the brunt of the storm so far, recorded 9.4 inches, forcing the closure of sections of Interstates 44, 64 and 70 around the city. More than 11,000 customers were without power in Missouri as the heavy snow snapped branches and downed power lines.

Columbia, Missouri, was buried under 10.4 inches of snow, more than doubling a 109-year-old record for snowfall with more expected Saturday.

Seeing a number of crashes and slide-offs. Use extreme caution if you have to be out tonight. I-72 at Jacksonville very slick. #ILwx #winterstorm @KHQA pic.twitter.com/hHfA81akN1 — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) January 12, 2019

The National Weather Service map shows areas of the country under either a winter weather warning (red) or winter weather advisory (blue) for Saturday as a winter storm stretched eastward across the country More

Snow covered roads and highways Saturday morning across much of southeastern Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas, adding to travel headaches.

Travelers along the Interstate 64 and 70 corridors of the Plains and Midwest can expect treacherous driving conditions.

The winter storm, which was expected to stretch 1,500 miles before it moves out to sea, was anchored in Denver, which saw up to 5 inches of snow in some areas. Antero Junction, Colorado, southwest of the city, recorded 14 inches. Parts of northern New Mexico were also hit by heavy snows, with 12 inches recorded near Talpa, New Mexico.

A winter storm is expected to produce widespread snow and some freezing rain

from the central plains to the Mid-Atlantic region over the weekend. Numerous winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect. Check https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for your local forecast. pic.twitter.com/qrB4ZGO1QC

— NWS (@NWS) January 12, 2019

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for eastern West Virginia and central Virginia, which could get from 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Significant icing is expected for the southern Appalachians and adjacent Piedmont region of North Carolina and southwest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brutal winter storm dumps 9 inches of snow on St. Louis, rolls toward Washington