Brutal winter weather, Trump Plaza, pandemic job losses: 5 things you need to know Wednesday

Editors, USA TODAY
Brutal winter weather continuing across the country

An unrelenting winter weather pattern – one of the most merciless in years – showed no signs of letting up Wednesday as it left a trail of destruction, power outages and subzero temperatures across dozens of states. And more foul weather is on the way. Another winter storm with snow and ice was forecast to pummel portions of the South and Midwest on Wednesday. In all, 115 million Americans were in the path of the next storm, all the way from Texas to Massachusetts as of late Tuesday. At least 20 people have died as a result of the storms, including three killed in a tornado that tore through a North Carolina town. In Texas, over 3 million customers remained without power as of late Tuesday, and officials say more outages could be coming. Oregon and Kentucky were both reporting more than 100,000 customers without power.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast:

Cities have permanently lost 400K jobs since COVID-19. Will they come back?

The pandemic has wiped out about 400,000 jobs in large urban areas, according to estimates provided exclusively to USA TODAY by payroll processor Gusto published Wednesday. Gusto’s data, an analysis of the 100,000 or so small businesses it serves, found that 175,000 jobs have shifted to the suburbs — through companies moving or stepping up hiring in those areas. The change has disproportionately hurt Black and Latino workers, who are more likely to live in urban areas, says the study, which recommends that Congress channel more federal aid to small businesses in larger cities. “Where cities were the center of gravity for the economy for as long as we can remember -- we’ve lost that over the last year,” says economist Adam Kamins of Moody’s Analytics, who studies regional economies.

Trump era in Atlantic City to end with a blast

When the long-vacant shell of the Trump Plaza hotel tower is imploded Wednesday, it will also erase Atlantic City's last remaining link to the Donald Trump era. The casino-hotel, built in 1984 at a cost of $214 million, was the flamboyant developer's first venture in the city. Several other Trump buildings followed, and the Trump name glowed all over the skyline. But the glittering gaming halls, which were burdened by high debt, struggled and eventually failed as legal gambling spread to nearby states. Trump finally cut ties with his casino firm just days before its 2009 bankruptcy. "You can't take away the fact that he invested his money and got a lot of jobs for people," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. "But he stiffed a lot of people and was selfish."

Fencing surrounds the site of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The hotel tower of the former casino will be imploded Feb. 17.
Affected by pandemic, churches adapt for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is affected by the coronavirus for the first time in 2021, as the world approaches the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. In response to the deadly virus, the Vatican enacted new guidance for Ash Wednesday back in January, asking priests to forego the usual methods of individual blessings and a smudge of ash on the forehead of each congregant. The ash symbolizes death and repentance for Christians who observe Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the Lenten period leading up to Easter, when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected. Because of the pandemic, church leaders have come up with a variety of Ash Wednesday alternatives: Offering virtual or drive-through services; handing out DIY ash kits and to-go baggies of ash you can bring home – along with instructions and a prayer to bless them – or opting to have a smudge of ash placed on the back of the hand or sprinkled on top of the head.

Baseball's spring training begins

Major League Baseball's spring training camps open Wednesday, 11 months after the league was the forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pitchers and catchers report to sites in Arizona and Florida against the backdrop of a still-dangerous pandemic in the first step toward a full 2021 season. Gone is the universal designated hitter, but the seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings are back this year. USA TODAY Sports' Gabe Lacques breaks down four storylines to follow as MLB enters Pandemic Season II. How will your favorite team fare this coming season? Our six-person panel of experts has aggregate win-loss projections for every team.

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ohio Election Tests The Left’s Strength In Establishment Stronghold

    Former state Sen. Nina Turner, top Cleveland Democrat Shontel Brown and other moderates are vying to succeed Rep. Marcia Fudge.

  • Texas county braces for deaths from winter weather and asks for truck to hold bodies

    A Texas county is asking for additional storage for up to 50 bodies amid the winter storm.

  • Explainer: Why Indian police arrested a 22-year-old climate activist

    Indian police have arrested a 22-year-old activist linked to Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and charged her with sedition, saying she created and shared an online document to support the ongoing monthslong farmers protest. Disha Ravi, who was detained in the southern city of Bengaluru on Sunday and then moved to the capital New Delhi, is currently in police custody. Her arrest has ignited a firestorm of criticism from opposition politicians and other activists who said it was an escalation in the government's efforts to silence dissenters.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Case dropped after woman in racist run-in gets therapy

    Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out Tuesday after completing a diversionary counseling program that prosecutors said was meant to educate her on the harm of her actions.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Texas mayor says government and utility services owe residents ‘nothing’ as tens of thousands left without power and water

    Local leader blames ‘socialist’ government and people’s upbringing for their condition

  • New Zealand, Australia quarrel over Islamic State suspect

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a bitter fight Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. The 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been arguing with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over which country should take responsibility for the woman if she's deported from Turkey.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Republican Perdue eyes fresh Senate run in 2022, says Georgia 'not a blue state'

    Former Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, who lost his seat last month in a hotly contested Georgia run-off vote, said on Tuesday he was considering running again in 2022, this time against newly elected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Perdue narrowly lost his Senate seat in a runoff race against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. Ossoff and Warnock won in a political earthquake that resulted in Democrats seizing control of the Senate from the Republicans, who had held the chamber since 2015.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • ‘This guy’s career is going to disappear’: Trump’s lawyers turn on each other

    Team had disagreements over strategy, who would speak when, and one reportedly threatened to quit

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.