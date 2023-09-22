After Brutally Beating an Inmate, 9 Deputies May Be Headed to Their Own Jail Cells

Sheriff Bonner, by holding a news conference, was able to announce the indictments himself, pre-empting the district attorney. Sheriff Bonner is running for mayor of Memphis, the seat of Shelby County. The district attorney there, Steve Mulroy, recused himself from the case against the deputies because he had already endorsed Sheriff Bonner’s opponent, Van Turner, a former president of the Memphis branch of the N.A.A.C.P.



Sheriff Bonner said that “the way the case was being handled is political, and it’s only grown worse” and that Mr. Funk should not have released footage in March of the episode.

“I believe if I were not running for another office these indictments never would have happened,” Sheriff Bonner said, “and I find that despicable.”