‘A Brutus in Russia?’ SC’s Graham says taking out Putin the way to stop Ukraine invasion

Caitlin Byrd/cbyrd@thestate.com
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Bohatch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham took his calls for regime change in Russia one step further Thursday night, when he tweeted that someone needs to take Russian President Vladimir Putin out over the invasion of Ukraine.

Anyone willing to kill Putin over his recent invasion of neighboring Ukraine would be doing a “great service” for Russia and the rest of the world, Graham tweeted.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” the Seneca Republican tweeted, referring to the men who orchestrated the assassination of Julius Caesar andattempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler, respectively. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

Graham continued that the only people who can stop the ongoing invasion of Ukraine are the Russian people.

“Easy to say, hard to do,” Graham tweeted. “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Graham’s communications director, Kevin Bishop, later tweeted that Graham also told Newsmax that he was OK “with a coup to remove Putin as well.”

“Basic point, Putin has to go. He also noted it will be - has to be - the Russian people who do it. They control the “off ramp” to this ordeal,” Bishop tweeted.

Graham made the assassination call during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity.

Graham’s been an outspoken opponent of Putin and his war, going so far to define Putin’s actions as “war crimes.” He also voiced support for a case to be brought in international criminal court, and he wants the United States to back it.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has not taken his rhetoric that far. On Wednesday, he told reporters that it was “early to say that” when asked whether he believed Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

When asked, however, whether he believed Russia was intentionally targeting civilian areas, Biden said, “It’s clear they are.”

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • A Fire At A Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Was Extinguished As Russian Forces Seized Control Of The Site

    Russians took control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine where a fire that had threatened drastic consequences was put out on Friday morning.View Entire Post ›

  • Putin foe calls on Russians to protest against war across the world

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Russians on Friday to protest against the war in Ukraine in Russian cities and across the world on March 6, and accused President Vladmir Putin of bringing shame on the Russian national flag and language. Navalny, Putin's most prominent domestic opponent, told Russians in a post on his blog to shrug off fears of protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to take to the squares of their cities even if they had already left Russia.

  • Brad Johnson: Do not compromise with Putin's evil

    Appeasement like ours has thousands of years of historical precedence. The Bible is full of stories where seemingly good people compromised with evil.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham defends calling for Russians to assassinate Putin

    Sen. Lindsey Graham defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine.

  • DXC Technology commits to exiting Russia, will keep supporting its 4,000 employees in the country

    DXC Technology Co. said Friday that it will no longer pursue business in Russia and has committed to leaving that market, given Russian military aggression against Ukraine. The Virginia-based technology consulting and outsourcing services company said it has about 4,000 employees in Russia, and will continue to provide support for those employees. The company added that it will match employees donations to the Red Cross at a 200% rate, which includes providing financial support to its employees

  • UN watchdog says no radiation released in attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

    A United Nations watchdog said Friday that no radiation was released in the attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Enerhoder, a city on the Dinipro RiverRafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the fire that broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from a Russian attack did not release any radiation into the air. The attack did not hit a nuclear reactor but a training center in the facility, which accounts for...

  • The psychology behind which side of the bed you sleep on

    New research has revealed what we've suspected all along that there is a right and wrong side of the bed to sleep on.

  • Defense Stocks Soar $69 Billion On Russia's War

    Russia's attack on the Ukraine sparked a global humanitarian and political crisis. But S&P 500 investors are finding defense plays.

  • Lindsey Graham says “somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate” and take out Putin

    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Hannity, Thursday, where he encouraged someone to assassinate Russia President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham asked. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, especially in Russia, is to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.” Graham was so proud of his statement that he tweeted it afterwards, however his endorsement for assassinating a world leader was met with shock and concern on social media. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote, “Honestly gobsmacked at how reckless that Lindsey Graham tweet is.” Graham even went as far as to beg someone to kill the Russian president, later in the show. “I'm begging you in Russia,” Graham said, “unless you want to live in darkness the rest of your life, be isolated from the world, be in abject poverty, you need to step up to the plate and take this guy out.”

  • Haidar Hedge Fund Soars 61% in Two Months for $800 Million Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityAfter record gains in January, Said Haidar’s fund soared again in February. His Haidar Jupiter macro fund rose by 25.7% last month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggere

  • Job growth soared in February

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Axios VisualsEmployers added 678,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, in a blockbuster new jobs report that shows the U.S. economy was humming in the weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The big picture: The numbers show explosive job creation this winter. Not only was the February job growth tally the strongest since July, estimates for December and January were also revised up by a combined 92,000 jobs.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'holocaust', completing a massive shift from praising Putin as a 'genius' one week before

    The former lavished praise on Vladimir Putin, calling him a "genius", until the Russia military moved into Ukraine and started killing people.

  • Wall Street points toward declines, following Europe, Asia

    U.S. markets were poised to follow Asia and Europe lower while oil prices moderated Friday as investors assessed the deepening impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wall Street, the futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.9%. Benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia.

  • It’s time for Democrats to go small

    Democrats have a chance to salvage a small piece of President Biden's domestic agenda. Or, they could go big, accomplish nothing and keep complaining.

  • How Bitcoin and a Crypto Exchange Became Part of Ukraine’s War Effort

    Kuna, Ukraine’s largest crypto exchange, has emerged as a central hub for the country’s efforts to raise funds via cryptocurrencies.

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich ready to sell Chelsea days after ceding stewardship

    Abramovich ceded stewardship of the club only days ago and seemed unwilling to sell.

  • Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor apartment raid

    A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

  • OpenSea Drops Iranian and Venezuelan Users in Response to U.S. Sanctions

    Following OpenSea’s move in Iranian and Venezuelan users accounts, pressure on crypto exchanges to impose blanket bans on Russians will intensify.

  • The Most Common Stinky Smells in Your Home and How to Get Rid of Them

    Just because you're used to an odor doesn’t mean it’s not noticeable to guests—particularly when it’s unpleasant. We’re here to help you identify and fix common stinky situations around your home.

  • Russian foreign minister talks attacks on Ukraine

    George Stephanopoulos presses Sergey Lavrov on the country’s devastating invasion of Ukraine as Russia escalates its attacks on the country.