Bryan County Commissioner: Federal regulations are a drag on U.S., Georgia economy

Signs direct traffic to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and the future site of the battery plant at the Bryan County Mega Site.

This letter was submitted by Carter Infinger, the Chairman of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

In my more than seven years as Chairman of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners, I’ve seen Bryan County grow, change, and in turn, become one of fastest-growing counties in the country.

Today Bryan County attracts major international investment. This is thanks to our tremendous drive and understanding of our community.

The Biden administration, however, is considering several federal regulations that could turn back the clock on all the progress we’ve worked so hard to make.

Let’s start with the good news.

As many of you know, a little over a year ago, Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on a project that was the culmination of a $5.5 billion investment into our county. This investment to build the Hyundai Metaplant is anticipated to bring more than 8,000 jobs to our community and produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles every year when it opens in 2025. Moreover, in early September, Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions committed an additional $2 billion to the project, bringing the total investment in Bryan County to more than $7.6 billion.

These investments have energized our community and Bryan County residents will continue to reap the benefits of the largest economic development project in Georgia history for decades to come.

Manufacturing investments are helping our state reach record-breaking new heights. This year, we marked the third straight year that Georgia broke economic development records. From June 2022 to June 2023, we attracted more than $24 billion in investment, which is expected to create 38,000 jobs through 426 new projects across the state. More impressively, these numbers do not include the record-breaking investments from Hyundai in Bryan County and Rivian’s massive East Atlanta Megasite.

This is all great for Bryan County, but here comes the bad news about federal regulations.

A recent study by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) found that the total cost of the federal regulatory burden is more than $3 trillion, with the average annual cost burden for an American firm coming out to more than $270,000 annually.

The number of federal regulations leave Georgia and the entire country at a competitive disadvantage in the international market, regardless of efforts to attract investment at the state level. Adding insult to injury, even with the EV sector driving Georgia’s growth, the government is considering tightening air quality regulations under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). A significant and shortsighted rise in air quality standards to what would be a virtually unattainable threshold would have major unintended consequences, potentially even causing companies to take their U.S. investments elsewhere, posing a threat to the local economy we’ve worked so hard to build and grow.

While our state’s leadership understands the need for balance, our federal government does not. There needs to be balance in federal regulations and the Biden Administration ought to consider the potential fallout decisions like these this could have in local communities across the country.

As the federal government looks to finalize this standard, I urge the Administration to learn from Georgia’s model and pursue a balanced approach to regulation that keeps economic impact in mind and allows local communities like Bryan County to continue to thrive.

