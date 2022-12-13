Bryan Hair, Mayor Glenn Jacobs' former chief of staff, avoids jail time in misconduct case

Bryan Hair used to roam the halls of the City County Building in his suit and tie, the outsider turned chief of staff for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

On Tuesday, he was back in his old domain, but this time he stood in a courtroom as Criminal Court Judge Scott Green sentenced him to a year of supervised probation and granted him judicial diversion, meaning he agrees to a set of rules in order to stay out of jail. If the diversion program is successfully completed, the charge can be removed from his record.

"He has made a tragic, stupid mistake," Green said. "He took something that he had no business to take, and it's cost him dearly."

Attorneys for the state argued Hair should be held to a higher standard because of his position and not granted diversion, but Green said his hands were tied by statute and that an appellate court would overturn such a ruling because Hair lacked a criminal record.

Just because someone’s in a public position of authority doesn’t mean they won’t make stupid mistakes, Hair’s attorney, John Valliant, said afterward. It was not enough reason to not grant diversion.

Hair pleaded guilty to official misconduct in September for his personal use in 2020 of a golf cart purchased with county taxpayer dollars. The class E felony charge could have resulted in a minimum one-year jail sentence.

Hair eventually returned the golf cart to the county after using it at his home, but planned to tell investigators he had given it up months earlier, according to a recently settled lawsuit brought by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. Hair pressured White to lie and say Hair had the golf cart for only a few weeks. If White refused, according to the lawsuit, he was told he would be fired.

The state comptroller investigation into the golf cart misuse also uncovered work county employees did at Hair’s home, as well as at the homes of White and of Hair's executive assistant.

