Bryan Kohberger broke into female student’s home and installed security cameras months before Idaho murders: report

New evidence shows that Bryan Kohberger may have infiltrated a woman’s home months before he allegedly carried out November’s slayings of four University of Idaho students, a news report says.

Kohberger befriended a woman, snuck into her home and moved items around before convincing her to let him install a video security system, a recent report by NBC’s “Dateline” says.

Kohberger and the woman were both students at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, when he reportedly moved around items in her home to make her feel uneasy and fearful.

When the woman asked Kohberger — unaware that he may have been the perpetrator — Kohberger convinced her to install the video security system.

Authorities say that Kohberger may have been able to hack the system and view the footage remotely, because he knew the woman’s WiFi information.

“I would expect that he orchestrated the whole thing,” said retired FBI profiler Greg Cooper, who spoke on the episode of “Dateline.”

“(Kohberger) orchestrated it so that she would come to him ... it’s another level of having power and control over another person,” Cooper added.

The break-in allegations come just days after Kohberger was indicted for the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

The students, all in their 20s, were reportedly sleeping in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho after a night out when they were gruesomely stabbed to death on the morning of Nov. 13, 2022.