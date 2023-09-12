Bryan Kohberger faces court hearing in bid to block cameras from Idaho murders trial - latest updates

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court on Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on banning cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile trial.

Attorneys for both the defence and the prosecution have asked to restrict cameras as the case of the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students continues to attract national attention.

The former criminology PhD student was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, at their off-campus house in Moscow.

In August, Mr Kohberger’s defence team asked Latah County District Judge John Judge to bar cameras from the courtroom, claiming that the media coverage violated his constitutional rights.

Last week, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson responded to the motion with his own concerns and requested the judge remove cameras “at a minimum” during the “sensitive testimony of a number of young and vulnerable witnesses.”

Mr Kohberger’s trial was set for 3 October but he waived his right to a speedy trial, postponing it indefinitely.

Bryan Kohberger to appear in court on Wednesday

16:50 , Andrea Cavallier

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court at 2pm local time on Wednesday where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on a motion to ban cameras in the courtroom.

16:45 , Andrea Cavallier

