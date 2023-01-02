Bryan Kohberger’s family says they’re cooperating with cops, still love Idaho murder suspect

The family of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Sunday expressed deep sadness for the four young victims’ families while vowing to “love and support our son and brother” and “promote his presumption of innocence.”

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” said the family of the 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths last month of four University of Idaho students as they slept.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel and we pray each day for them,” continued the statement, which was released by his public defender Jason LaBar.

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Police said they do not expect to make any more arrests in the case, in which Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed. Kohberger will not fight extradition and will travel back to Idaho, “eager to be exonerated,” as LaBar described him.

“We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger said Saturday.

Police carefully traced Kohberger’s movements across the country as he drove with his father from Washington State University, where he was a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, to the family’s home in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, plus felony burglary.

Investigators believe that Kohberger broke into the students’ off-campus home “with the intent to commit murder,” Latah County, Idaho, prosecutor Bill Thompson said Friday.

Authorities have said that Idaho state law prevents them from divulging more details until Kohberger’s extradition hearing on Tuesday.

