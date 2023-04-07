Bryan Kohberger had ID card linked to Idaho murders in his car, report says

An ID linked to the Idaho murders was allegedly discovered by investigators during a search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s residence, says a report.

Victims Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed to death inside an off-campus house near the University of Idaho last November.

The suspect was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania six weeks after the murders after driving cross country in a car spotted near the crime scene.

Court documents also state that investigators have linked him to the murder scene via DNA evidence on a knife sheath left there.

A search warrant unsealed earlier this year previously revealed that police seized IDs from Mr Kohberger’s car, but it did not specify to whom they belonged.

The ID claim was made on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show on Thursday night.

“It’s a big deal. That is a smoking license,” retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said on CUOMO.

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Getty Images)

“Just like the sheath was a smoking sheath found next to Maddie with his DNA on that clasp, it’s the same thing in this situation. Why would he have an ID related to one of those people from that house?”

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial.

Investigators also say that cell phone data puts Mr Kohberger, who faces four first-degree murder charges and one charge of felony burglary, near the crime scene after the killings on 13 November.

Police, who have never recovered the murder weapon, would not confirm the claim to NewsMax citing a gag order in the case.

Pennsylvania authorities are also probing Mr Kohberger’s potential involvement in other killings, according to a vague new report.

Investigators are sifting through unsolved crime files in search of any potential links to Mr Kohberger, NewsNation reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified law enforcement sources.