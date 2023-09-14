Bryan Kohberger – live: Idaho murders judge warns of coverage spinning ‘out of control’ in court hearing

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court Wednesday where a judge heard arguments on cameras in the courtroom. The hearing ended with no decision made in the matter.

Both the defence and the prosecution asked to restrict cameras as the case of the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students continues to attract national attention.

Latah County District Judge John Judge said other trials with cameras have “spun out of control” in his opinion and that he wished everyone had more respect for what is happening, “ not entertainment, it is a tragic issue.”

The defence team has claimed the media coverage violated Kohberger’s constitutional rights and said if there is a camera, it should not be soley focused on him. The prosecution requested the cameras be removed during “sensitive testimony.”

Mr Kohberger, the former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Ahead of the hearing, the families of Goncalves and Kernodle released a statement saying that they want to keep cameras in the courtroom as they want the “veil of secrecy” to be lifted from the case.

03:00 , Andrea Cavallier

At Bryan Kohberger’s hearing on Wednesday, Judge John Judge brought up concerns about misinformation spreading if cameras were to be allowed in the courtroom.

“Can I really trust the media to do the right thing?” he said. “And it’s not necessarily the camera people. It’s where that video goes.. And how commentators talk about it.”

Wendy Olsen, the attorney representing the media coalition, responded to the judge arguing the “way to battle misinformation is to provide the accurate information,” Ms Olsen said.

“The accurate information is what happens inside this courtroom with the cameras positioned in a place that provides the best, most overall perspective of the courtroom.”

Kohberger back in court 22 September on motion to dismiss Idaho murders charges

01:18 , Andrea Cavallier

The Idaho murders suspect will be back in court in a week - on 22 September - where Judge John Judge will hear the defence’s argument regarding their motion to dismiss dismiss the charges against him.

The 28-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of felony burglary related to the November 2022 killings of four college students.

He waived his right to a speedy trial, delaying it indefinitely, and then filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

The motion was filed “on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence.”

No decision today on cameras in the courtroom

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:56 , Andrea Cavallier

Court was adjourned less than an hour after the hearing began with a decision on cameras in the courtroom.

Judge says the Idaho murders trial is not entertainment, but a tragic issue

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:54 , Andrea Cavallier

Attorney for the media is pushing for the “pool” camera policy - with one camera in Kohberger courtroom, and then video will be given out to all media.

The judge says he questions whether he can really trust the media to do the right thing. And added that it’s not the camera people, but it’s where the video goes and how commentators talk about it or how it’s portrayed on social media.

“It’s not the same media it is now as it was 10 years ago with social media,” he said.

The judge then said he wished everyone had more respect for what is happening and that it’s not entertainment, it is a tragic issue.

The judge said other trials with cameras have “gotten out of control.”

“They spun out of control in my opinion,” he said.

Prosecution in Kohberger case want cameras removed during certain testimony

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:45 , Andrea Cavallier

The prosecution told the judge the media plays an important role in the court process.

But said they’d want to protect vulnerable witnesses who testified and graphic evidence that is shown during the trial.

They say the safest and best way to address concerns is to prohibit cameras in the courtroom, or to keep cameras out during certain testimony/evidence.

Judge mentions OJ Simpson case, says it was a ‘circus’ as he questions cameras in the courtroom

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:42 , Andrea Cavallier

The judge told the court that he questions whether cameras in the courtroom are a dignified way to have a trial. He brings up OJ Simpson.

“If anyone watched that case, it was a circus,” he said.

Social media users take images from the media and manipulate them, defence says

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:31 , Andrea Cavallier

The defence told the judge that while they know the media is doing their job, there are people on social media who take the images or video and manipulate them.

There is also concern about the placement of the cameras in the courtroom.

The defence said they do not like where the cameras are placed and said if the cameras are not removed, then they should be in a different location.

Kohberger defence concerned cameras in the courtroom will turn case into a spectacle

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:27 , Andrea Cavallier

Defence attorneys for Kohberger said at his hearing that they are concerned that allowing cameras in the courtroom would turn the proceedings into a spectacle - a TV drama.

Judge says media cannot be ‘intervenors’ at this point in Kohberger proceedings

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:20 , Andrea Cavallier

Judge John Judge says the media cannot be “intervenors” at this point in the Kohberger proceedings when it comes to the question of cameras in the courtroom.

But says he will consider the media’s argument.

Media attorney argues the people have a right to see what is happening inside courtroom during Kohberger proceedings

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:13 , Andrea Cavallier

The hearing on Wednesday began with the Judge questioning whether the media has the right to intervene about the camera issue at this point in the Kohberger case, according to NewsNations reporter Brian Entin who is at the hearing in Latah County.

One of the attorneys representing the media coalition fired back that the media does have the right to intervene when the First Amendment and “access” issues come up.

The attorney said this is an "access" issue, and that people have the right to see what is happening in the Kohberger courtroom. She added that people should not have to travel to the Idaho courtroom to see what is happening inside.

The attorney also said there is an increasing need for people to see for themselves what is going on inside courtrooms in this country.

Attorney representing media coalition says this is an "access" issue -- that people have the right to see what is happening in the Kohberger courtroom.

She says people should not have to travel to the courtroom to see what is happening inside. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 13, 2023

Happening now: Judge in Bryan Kohberger’s case hears arguments on motion to ban cameras from the courtroom

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:02 , Andrea Cavallier

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court where a judge is hearing arguments on a motion to ban cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile trial.

Those in attendance at the hearing in Latah County is the prosecution, the defence and the attorney representing a media coalition, according to local reporters seated in the courtroom,

Attorneys for both the defence and the prosecution have asked to restrict cameras as the case.

Bryan Kohberger claims media are ‘focusing on his crotch’

Wednesday 13 September 2023 21:30 , Andrea Cavallier

Bryan Kohberger is about to appear in court in Latah County today in an effort to ban cameras from his high-profile trial after bizarrely claiming that the media is honing in on his crotch.

The hearing is set for 2pm local time (5pm Eastern Time).

On 24 August, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor argued that past footage from his court appearances had focused heavily on his crotch.

“Mr. Kohberger is entitled to defend himself against capital criminal charges without cameras focused on his fly,” his attorney wrote, adding that the media had been previously warned not to focus solely on Mr Kohberger but “failed” to comply.

A group of media outlets have pushed back on the defence’s request motion, asking the judge to allow cameras to remain. They argued that no photographic or film coverage had focused on his fly.

“Although Mr. Kohberger argues that he is ‘entitled to defend himself against capital charges without cameras focused on his fly,’ that assertion misstates the role that courtroom camera coverage played in the X social media post that appears at page 3 of his motion. No photographs or camera coverage focused on Mr. Kohberger’s ‘fly,’” it states.

Families of Idaho murder victims call for cameras in Bryan Kohberger’s trial

Wednesday 13 September 2023 21:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The families of two Idaho murders victims have called for cameras to document the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The families of Kayle Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, broke from prosecutors and called for Mr Kohberger’s trial to be “open to the public to view and watch”.

It comes after Mr Kohberger filed a motion on 24 August asking the judge to toss cameras from the courtroom.

A hearing on the matter will be held today at 2pm local time (5pm Eastern Time).

Rachel Sharp reports:

Families of Idaho murder victims call for cameras in Bryan Kohberger’s trial

What is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger charged with?

Wednesday 13 September 2023 20:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, last November.

A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty.

The trial was set to start on 3 October, but Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, delaying it indefinitely.

Kohberger and his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor

What time is Bryan Kohberger’s hearing?

Wednesday 13 September 2023 17:15 , Andrea Cavallier

The Idaho murders suspect is scheduled to be in court in Latah County at 2pm local time (PT).

Attorneys for both the defence and the prosecution have asked to restrict cameras as the case of the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students continues to attract national attention.

Judge John Judge will hear arguments before making a decision.

Why attorneys want cameras out of the courtroom

Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Attorneys for both the prosecution and defence are trying to keep cameras out of the courtroom, citing concerns over recent media coverage.

Mr Kohberger’s defence team has been in favor of banning cameras from the courtroom, arguing that the coverage is hurting their client’s right to a fair trial.

The prosecution joined in weeks later, filing a motion stating that they were “concerned” that cameras “will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences.”

The families of two of the victims Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle say they want a fair trial. But in order for that to happen, cameras need to be present in the courtroom, they said in a statement.

Does Bryan Kohberger have an alibi?

Wednesday 13 September 2023 15:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Months after his arrest, Bryan Kohberger finally offered up a vague alibi for the night that he is accused of brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

The 28-year-old claims he was out on a solo drive throughout the night of 12 November and into the early hours of 13 November – but admits that there are no witnesses to back up his version of events.

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night,” his attorney Anne Taylor wrote in a court filing.

“He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022. Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022.

“He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022.”

Bryan Kohberger to appear in court today

Wednesday 13 September 2023 14:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger will appear in court today in Latah County, Idaho, where a judge will hear arguments from both sides who have filed motions to ban cameras from the courtroom.

The defence filed the motion in August to ban cameras from proceedings arguing the media coverage is hurting their client’s right to a fair trial.

The state then joined the defence in the effort to ban cameras, writing that they should be removed “at a minimum” during sensitive witness testimony.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in the filing that the team is “concerned” that cameras “will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences.”

The hearing is set for 2pm local time (PT) in Latah County, Idaho.

What we still don’t know in Idaho murders case

Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

Many questions remain about the case that shocked America.

No murder weapon has ever been found.

It is not known if the killer personally knew one or more of the victims or what the motive may have been.

Authorities have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio. It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.

RECAP: Why Idaho victim’s mother will not attend Bryan Kohberger’s trial

Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:20 , Rachel Sharp

Families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle want cameras in court

Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:58 , Rachel Sharp

The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle have released a statement saying that they want to keep cameras in the courtroom as they want the “veil of secrecy” to be lifted from the case.

Read the statement below:

“It is vitally important that this trial be open to the public to view and watch. There is an enormous amount of media coverage about this case (some good, some bad) and with that comes the responsibility of the Court to ensure a fair trial. The thing that is most overlooked in reviewing the motions filed by the State (who took no position in it’s original motion dated June 6, 2023-stating it relied on the discretion of the Court and now is taking a different position) and the Defense is faith in the justice system.

“This Case is surrounded by secrecy. Everything is either sealed or redacted. The family has not received any discovery on this case or any information about the facts of the case from the State. No one knows anything about the case which leads to speculation. That speculation is fueled by the secrecy surrounding everything that is filed and every hearing that is closed off to the media and the public. Only through independent investigation has the Family been able to get some information.

“So it is vitally important that the trial be viewed publicly! It is important to the victims family, relatives, community members and the public that this veil of secrecy be lifted at trial. This not only ensures accountability for all the parties involved but also helps the public maintain it’s faith in the justice system!”

Bryan Kohberger files motion to dismiss Idaho murders charges

Wednesday 13 September 2023 11:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Just days after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, delaying it indefinitely, defence attorneys for the Idaho murders suspect filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

The motion was filed “on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence.”

The 28-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of felony burglary related to the November 2022 killings of four college students.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss has been set for 22 September.

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Wednesday 13 September 2023 09:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Bryan Kohberger’s name has been in headlines across America since police swooped in on his parents’ home in December and arrested him for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

There are people from Mr Kohberger’s past who have painted a picture of a bullied loner who overcame addiction.

Meanwhile, fellow students from his time as a PhD criminology student at Washington State University describe him as a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.

With the 28-year-old now facing the death penalty in the case, The Independent asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?

Sheila Flynn has more:

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Kohberger was investigated after complaints from female students, former school administrator reveals

Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Former high school administrator Tanya Carmella-Beers discussed with The Idaho Massacre podcast last month issues with Mr Kohberger when he attended the programme at the Monroe Career and Technical Institute.

“A complaint was made, and the teacher reported it to me, and said, ‘You know, this is not something we can have,’” Ms Carmella-Beers said.

“An investigation needed to be conducted. Other students were interviewed. Bryan was interviewed. And there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it’s the decision the student wants or not.”

Mr Kohberger was kicked out of the law enforcement programme and transferred to the heating, ventilation and air condition course instead before leaving the school.

Read more…

Bryan Kohberger was investigated at high school over complaints from female students

Does Kohberger have an alibi? Idaho murders suspect says he was out for a solo drive at the time of the slayings

Wednesday 13 September 2023 02:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Kohberger was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings of the four college students last November, his defence team wrote in a court filing last month.

It’s the first time Kohberger has said anything about his whereabouts that night.

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night,” his defence attorney, Anne Taylor, wrote. “He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022.”

According to the court document, Mr Kohberger isn’t claiming to be in any specific location at any specific time, and may have witnesses who can corroborate that he wasn’t at the home where the students were killed.

Idaho law requires that defendants notify the prosecution if they intend to present an alibi defence, The Associated Press reported.

Will cameras be banned from the courtroom in Kohberger trial? Here’s what to expect at tomorrow’s hearing

Wednesday 13 September 2023 00:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Latah County District Judge John Judge will hear arguments on Wednesday regarding cameras in the courtroom in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

Mr Kohberger’s defence attorneys filed a motion last month to ban cameras from proceedings arguing the media coverage is hurting their client’s right to a fair trial and cites “sensationalistic and prejudicial headlines and content.”

The motion states the content “gradually poisons the potential jury pool prior to trial even occurring, winnowing the number of jurors able to render a just, unbiased verdict.”

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion siding with the defence and said they believe cameras in the courtroom “will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences.”

Families of Idaho college murder victims say it's important the trial be viewed publicly

Tuesday 12 September 2023 22:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The families of two of the victims in last year’s Idaho killings are pushing back against Bryan Kohberger’s motion to ban cameras in the courtroom for his trial.

In a statement to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, the families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle said “this case is surrounded by secrecy” with “everything being redacted or sealed” - and that “it is important the trial be viewed publicly.”

“It is important to the victims family, relatives, community members and the public that this veil of secrecy be lifted at the trial,” the statement reads. “This not only ensures accountability for all the parties involved but also helps the public maintain its faith in the justice system.”

Both the Kohberger defense and prosecution filed motions to have cameras removed from the courtroom. The hearing to hear arguments on the motions will be held Wednesday in Latah County, Idaho.

Both the Kohberger defense and prosecution filed motions to have cameras removed from the courtroom. I’ll be in court tomorrow in ID when a judge will hear arguments. Goncalves and Kernodle families sent me this statement – they say it is important the trial be viewed publicly. pic.twitter.com/jS4OCfJ2nL — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 12, 2023

Who are the victims in the Idaho murders case?

Tuesday 12 September 2023 20:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The bodies of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found 13 November 2022 at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where suspect Bryan Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, were seniors at the University of Idaho and were expected to graduate this year.

Kernodle and Chapin were juniors at the college and had begun dating months before their deaths. The couple of 20-year-olds is believed to have been awake at the time the stabbings were carried out.

Six months after the stabbings, the families of the slain students accepted posthumous awards for their achievements.

Mogen and Goncalves’ relatives walked across the stage for their degrees in an emotional ceremony on 13 May. Kernodle’s family also accepted her certificate in marketing at a separate ceremony while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management was mailed to his parents.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in November 2022 (Instagram)

Bryan Kohberger claims media are ‘focusing on his crotch’ as he demands court camera ban

Tuesday 12 September 2023 18:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Bryan Kohberger is seeking to ban cameras from his high-profile trial after bizarrely claiming that the media is honing in on his crotch.

The former criminal justice PhD student filed a motion on 24 August asking Judge John Judge to toss cameras from the courtroom.

In the defence motion, his attorney Anne Taylor argued that past footage from his court appearances had focused heavily on his crotch.

Weeks later, the prosecution joined the effort, but for a different reason. They said there is concern that cameras “will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences.”

A hearing on banning cameras from the courtroom will be held at 2pm on Wednesday.

Rachel Sharp reports...

Bryan Kohberger claims cameras are ‘focusing on his crotch’ as he seeks ban

Bryan Kohberger to appear in court on Wednesday

Tuesday 12 September 2023 16:50 , Andrea Cavallier

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing on the latest in the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court at 2pm local time on Wednesday where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on a motion to ban cameras in the courtroom.

Mr Kohberger’s defence team asked the judge to bar cameras from the courtroom, claiming that the media coverage violated his constitutional rights.

Last week, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson responded to the motion with his own concerns and requested the judge remove cameras “at a minimum” during the “sensitive testimony of a number of young and vulnerable witnesses.”

Read more...

Prosecutors join Bryan Kohberger’s effort to block cameras from Idaho murders trial

