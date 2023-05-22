Bryan Kohberger pleads not guilty to grisly University of Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to killing four University of Idaho students last year in a gruesome case that captivated the country.

A judge entered five not guilty pleas for Kohberger after the 28-year-old and his attorneys stood silent Monday at his arraignment in Moscow, Idaho, according to the Idaho Statesman. A trial was scheduled for Oct. 2.

A grand jury indicted Kohberger last week on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the cold-blooded killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

All four Idaho students were in their early 20s and sleeping at an off-campus house after a night out in Moscow.

Amateur sleuths nationwide spent weeks trying to identify the killer, as cops released little information about the case and begged people to stop playing detective.

Nearly seven weeks after the murders, police arrested Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger, a doctoral student at Washington State University, had driven across the country with his father.

A knife sheath found at the crime scene in Moscow tied Kohberger to the murders, according to an arrest affidavit. His DNA was found on the sheath, investigators said.

Kohberger’s vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, was also caught on cameras near the crime scene when the murders were likely committed, police said.

Additionally, one of the two surviving housemates said she saw a masked man that she did not recognize leaving the residence around 4:30 a.m. The description she gave police matched Kohberger’s appearance.

Investigators tracked Kohberger’s cellphone during the night of the murders as well. While the phone was off and therefore could not be precisely located while the killings occurred, investigators argued that lack of activity “is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.”

Kohberger has been held without bail since he was extradited back to Idaho in early January. The judge in the case issued a gag order shortly after it began, preventing the release of many documents to the media.

Media reports have said Kohberger had pictures of one of the female murder victims on his phone and sent her direct messages on Instagram prior to the attack. Police have not mentioned that reported connection in publicly available documents.

Kohberger could face the death penalty if he’s convicted on all charges.