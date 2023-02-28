New Bryan Kohberger search warrant reveals items seized during Idaho murders arrest in Pennsylvania

(REUTERS)

Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students seized a string of items from the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Investigators executed the search warrant following the Washinton State University criminology PhD student’s arrest at his parents’ home on 30 December.

Police said that the items seized included one defiant silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white Arizona Jean Co large t-shirt, an air of black and white size 13 Nike shoes and a pair of black under armour shorts. They also took a buccal swab.

Mr Kohberger, 28, is jailed in Latah County, Idaho, where he awaits trial for allegedly murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November.

Moscow Police only asked for Pennsylvania authorities in the case on 28 December.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.